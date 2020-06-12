ICICI Lombard collaborates with Kolkata Police on Cyclone Amphan relief measures

Kolkata: ICICI Lombard General Insurance, India’s largest private sector non-life insurance company, has collaborated with Kolkata Police in the light of the recent cyclone Amphan to provide relief measures in the flood-affected districts. The collaboration will help support 8,000 families affected by the cyclone.

The catastrophic event has significantly disturbed distribution channels in the region and supply of essentials has been hit the most. ICICI Lombard along with Kolkata Police will provide ration kits with key ingredients such as rice, dal, oil, salt, toothpaste, soaps, and other essentials to the affected families. Each kit can sustain a family of five for 15 days.

In addition to the ration kits, the company will provide 50 automatic disinfectant spray machines for the front-line warriors – especially the enforcement agencies. These machines will prove beneficial as disinfecting measures are necessary to curtail the spread of the virus.

On the collaboration, Bhargav Dasgupta, MD & CEO, ICICI Lombard stated, “Cyclone Amphan along with Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact in Kolkata and its nearby locations. At ICICI Lombard, it is our endeavor to support relief measures and contribute meaningfully through our corporate social responsibility initiatives. We are thankful to the Kolkata police for joining hands with us in providing essentials to families to support them in their hour of need. When it comes to curbing the spread of Covid-19, the disinfectant spray machines being provided should act as an effective solution.”

Santosh Pandey, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kolkata said, “Kolkata Police has been working as the premier frontline agency to extend helping hands to the people of Kolkata in fight against the corona virus pandemic. The super cyclone Amphan has greatly added to the challenge. However in collaboration with various NGOs and civil society we have been able to work for the people. The proposal of ICICI Lombard to provide 50 disinfectant machines and 8000 kits of relief materials, will greatly enhance our capabilities to serve the people on the one hand and keeping our work place safe on the other hand. We place on record our sincere appreciation for this project which we have readily agreed to execute.”

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has been committed to the wellbeing of the community it is present in. The insurer has initiated various CSR initiatives to support the underprivileged sections in these unprecedented times. Some of its other activities include measures to provide free COVID-19 testing to the underprivileged. The insurer has also distributed Personal Protection Equipment to medical personnel treating the needy and contributed to the PM CARES Fund.

