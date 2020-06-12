Jammu and Kashmir reports 67 new positive cases, 1820 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that 67 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 24 from Jammu division and 43 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 4574. Also, 01 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 149 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 30 from Jammu Division and 119 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 4574 positive cases, 2702 are Active Positive, 1820 have recovered and 52 have died; 05 in Jammu division and 47 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 247267 test results available, 242693 samples have been tested as negative till June 11, 2020.

Additionally, till date 227016 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 41312 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 25 in Hospital Quarantine, 2702 in hospital isolation and 55395 under home surveillance. Besides, 127530 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 233 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 67 Active Positive, 165 recovered (including 29 cases recovered today), 01 death; Srinagar has 497 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 334 Active Positive, 151 recovered, 12 deaths; Anantnag district has 482 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today), with 162 Active Positive, 315 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 05 deaths; Baramulla has 497 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 325 Active Positive, 162 recovered (including 40 case recovered today), 10 deaths; Shopian has 440 positive cases with 265 Active Positive, 171 recovered and 04 deaths; Kupwara has 376 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 127 Active Positive, 246 recovered (including 14 cases reported today) and 03 deaths; Budgam has 214 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), with 132 Active Positive and 80 recovered cases (including 01 case recovered today) and 02 deaths; Ganderbal has 59 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 27 active positive cases and 32 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today); Kulgam has 568 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), with 392 Active Positive and 168 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today) and 08 deaths and Pulwama reported 199 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 165 active positive cases and 32 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today) and 02 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 253 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 143 active positive cases and 107 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 03 deaths; Udhampur has 153 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 117 active positive cases, 35 recovered and 01 death; Samba has 69 positive cases with 41 Active Positive and 28 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today); Rajouri has 58 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 46 active positive cases and 12 recovered; Kathua has 123 positive cases with 74 Active positive and 49 recovered; Kishtwar has 21 positive cases with 17 active positive cases and 04 recovered; Ramban has 172 positive cases with 149 active positive and 23 recoveries; Reasi has 23 positive cases with 13 active positive and 10 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), Poonch has 91 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 63 active positive and 28 recoveries (including 19 cases recovered today) while Doda has 46 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 43 active positive cases and 02 recoveries and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 4574 positive cases in J&K 1631 have been reported as travelers while 2943 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

