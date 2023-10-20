ICICI Bank organised currency exchange mela in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: ICICI Bank announced that it has organised a currency exchange mela at Indradhanu market in Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar under the aegis of the Reserve Bank of India. The purpose of the mela was to distribute coins to the general public as well as to provide fresh currency notes in exchange for soiled and mutilated ones. This initiative is in line with RBI’s Clean Note Policy.

People from all walks of life, including traders, retailers, retired individuals, participated in this mela to obtain fresh currency and coins, which would help them undertake transactions in a convenient manner. Customers of ICICI Bank as well as customers of other banks participated in this mela.

Fresh currency in denomination of ₹ 500, ₹ 200, ₹ 100, ₹ 50 and ₹ 20, ₹10 and coins in the denominations of ₹ 20, ₹ 10, ₹ 5, ₹ 2 and ₹1 were exchanged.

The Bank has a wide network of 180 branches and 370 ATMs spread across the state. Including 29 branches and 91 ATMs in Bhubaneswar.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centre, internet banking (www.icicibank.com) and mobile banking.