Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched Lakshmi Bus Scheme in Gajapati

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik launched Lakshmi Bus Scheme in Gajapati. Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik launched Lakshmi Bus Scheme in Gajapati District. The scheme was first started in Malkangari. More than 1000 buses will run across the state. People Can go from village to block for 5 rupees – women, students and disabled will benefit.

It has facility of bus service from Panchayat to Block. More than 1000 buses will run across the state. Mission Shakti mothers are given the responsibility of conducting the bus.In this scheme, women, students and people with disabilities can move from village to block for just 5 rupees. This will make our economy even stronger, he said. Highlighting the plan, the Chief Minister said that in the first phase, along with Malkangari and Gajapati, buses will run in Nabarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts under this plan. 36 buses ran in Gajapati today. 126 panchayats of 7 blocks of Gajapati got bus facility.

69 new bus stops have been made in Gajapati for this plan. 64 existing bus stops have been upgraded. He expressed hope that with the cooperation of all, this work will be completed on time and the development of Gajapati will be even brighter.