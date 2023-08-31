ICICI Bank opens a digital branch in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: ICICI Bank has set up a digital branch in Patia Kalarahanga, Bhubaneswar. This is the Bank’s fourth digital branch in the city. Housed at Z1 society, the branch has an ATM-cum-Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to offer cash deposit and withdrawal services to the customers 24×7. This new branch takes the total number of the branches of the Bank in the city to 29.



Prof. Bidhu K Mohanti (M.D), Director-Academic, Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Center inaugurated the branch.



The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, including savings and current accounts, trade and forex services, fixed and recurring deposits, loans- business loan, home loan, personal loan, auto loan, and gold loan– along with remittance and card services. It also provides locker facility at its premises. Door-step banking services for senior citizens, differently abled, and visually impaired individuals are also available. It operates from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm on Monday to Friday and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.



The Bank has a network of about 180 branches and 350 ATMs in Odisha.



ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centres, internet banking (www.icicibank.com), and mobile banking.