Fastrack launches actor Vijay Devarakonda as Brand ambassador, with a Fashion First take on youth

National, 31st August 2023: India’s iconic watch and accessories brand Fastrack has yet again tapped the pulse of the youth with its new brand campaign ‘Be Both’. The campaign celebrates the youth’s effortless straddling of contradictory ideas, beliefs and attitudes. Through #BeBoth, Fastrack welcomes this new era in all of youth’s expressions specially fashion. The campaign stars the nations favourite young superstar, Vijay Deverakonda, who will now be the brand ambassador for Fastrack.



The campaign highlights the juxtaposition of contrasting realities in the lives of the youth, with an array of unique fashion contradictions – Subtly Dramatic, Seriously Playful, Prim and Improper. The brand aims to inspire its consumers to unabashedly “Be Both” and flaunt their contradictions with aplomb.



The campaign highlights a collection of 15 unique watches with design features that combine seemingly opposing elements. These watches comprise of skeletal automatic, chronographs and multifunction designs for young men and bling rose gold, unique bracelet designs for young women. The price range of Fastrack #BeBoth collection is Rs 2995 to Rs 9995/-



Ajay Maurya, Head of Marketing and Product, Fastrack said, “With this brand campaign, Fastrack has thrown a spotlight on the contradictions that define the lives of the youth and are integral to the way they express themselves. ‘BeBoth’ hails this aspect of the youth’s lifestyle, making the brand a part of their fashion expression. We are thrilled to partner with the talented trendsetter, Vijay Devarakonda who brings authenticity, versatility, and a lot of style to the campaign, making him the perfect ambassador to represent Fastrack’s new brand ethos.”



Fastrack’s brand ambassador Vijay Devarakonda shares, “I am really kicked about this collaboration with Fastrack. The brand has always picked up the most interesting insights about the youth and continues to do so with this campaign. ‘Be Both’ with its message of celebrating the contradictions in one’s personality and choices resonates very strongly with me. I am particularly excited about the fashionable creative expression that has been given to this unique observation.”



The Fastrack ‘BeBoth’ Collection watches are available at Fastrack & Titan World Stores, Multi-Brand Outlets, Lifestyle & Shoppers Stop, and online on www.fastrack.in, Flipkart, Amazon & Myntra.



