ICG takes preparatory measures in view of Cyclone Storm ‘Remal’ originating from Central Bay of Bengal

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has initiated comprehensive preparatory measures to ensure minimal loss of life and property at sea due to Cyclonic Storm ‘Remal’ originating in the central Bay of Bengal. It is expected to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by May 25, 2024. The system is likely to make landfall at North/ North-West Bay of Bengal near West Bengal Coast on the intervening night of May 26 & 27.

The ICG has made coordination efforts with the concerned state administrations and stakeholders to facilitate a synchronised response to potential contingencies arising from the cyclonic storm. All pertinent information regarding the evolving situation has been disseminated to stakeholders to facilitate preparedness and coordinated action.

The ICG’s Remote Operating Stations at Haldia and Paradip are broadcasting regular and multilingual Very High Frequency alerts, advising transit merchant mariners to take necessary precautions. Additionally, ICG ships and aircraft are conducting surveillance along the projected path of the cyclonic storm to provide timely assistance and support.

Nine disaster relief teams have been positioned at strategic locations including Haldia, Paradip, Gopalpur, and Frazerganj, ready to provide immediate assistance in the event of an emergency.

The ICG has notified Bangladesh Coast Guard authorities, urging them to undertake necessary preparations and disseminate alerts to fishermen and merchant marine vessels. Merchant vessels at anchorages have been alerted, and respective port authorities have been advised to take appropriate actions. Despite the fishing ban in force, the Fisheries Department has been cautioned to inform country boats in their respective areas about the developing situation.