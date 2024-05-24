JSSPS Cadet Secures Two Bronze Medals at IWF World Youth Weightlifting Championship in Lima, Peru

Babulal Hembrom, a Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) cadet, secured two bronze medals at IWF World Youth Weightlifting Championship. Babulal clinched third place in 49 kg Snatch and Clean & Jerk categories at the championship ongoing in Lima, Peru.

Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) is supported by Central Coal Fields Ltd, in its endeavour to promote sports facilities in coal bearing states. Around 500 sports persons are getting trained along with formal education in this prestigious campus at Ranchi. This achievement of Babulal is an endorsement to the efforts of CCL and the coal ministry for promoting sports culture in coal bearing states. Further, Coal Ministry has plans to set up “Centre of Excellence in Sports” in each of 7 subsidiaries under CSR initiative.