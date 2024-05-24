CDS Gen Anil Chauhan visits HQ Training Command of IAF in Bengaluru

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited the Training Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka on May 24, 2024. He was briefed about the role of the Command, optimisation of training activities and the challenges faced in improving its efficiency in order to enhance the overall operational preparedness of the IAF.

The CDS addressed the functionaries of the command and lauded the efforts of all personnel towards creating synergy amongst the Services in conduct of the training. He also stressed upon the need to further enhance the joint efforts to efficiently utilise the resources of the nation for better training. He urged all officers to continue exhibiting professional excellence towards bolstering the operational might of the country.

Earlier, the CDS was received by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor.