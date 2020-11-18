ICC announces Launch of Live Web Store

New Delhi: Indian Chamber of Commerce announces the launch of a State-of-the-Art Web Store to showcase exquisite collection of Indian Textile, Handloom, Apparel, Garments, Khadi, Jute etc. by the MSMEs. This is going to be a 3-Day long global online L2G (Local to Global) exhibition for Indian products under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Campaign scheduled during 14-16 December 2020.

The Web Store will hold Virtual Buyer Seller Meets and is being backed by the Indian Missions in Middle East, Europe, America etc. The event is going to encourage both the international buyers and Indian sellers to take part, interact and expand networks worldwide. The exhibit will mainly focus on business to business dialogues and enterprises.

As India is going for resurgence after the COVID outbreak, we are trying to emerge out of this epidemic. Specially where the business has taken an immense hit and the industry has seen its all-time low, Indian Chamber of Commerce has taken the initiative to bring forth its novel idea to provide the platform to the Indian sellers where they can exhibit their products at a very low price and start a fresh dialogue with their international importers to tap into the international markets and to run the wheels one more time in this pandemic”, says Dr. Rajeev Singh, Director General, Indian Chamber of Commerce. Following the successful staging of “Textile E-Sourcing Fair” in October, 2020, with an overwhelming visitor frequency, ICC has planned to compliment the successful event one more time with this upcoming Virtual Web Store in December.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce is a 95 years old Association efficient worldwide in conducting business roundtables, thought leaderships, policy advocacies, seminars, workshops and conferences to facilitate the industries. A dedicated website https://www.iccvirtualexpo.com has been launched to facilitate the Web Store. The exhibitors can have their own web store page to display their products, to talk about their company profile, to run their videos, to upload their product images.

ICC has been the nodal organization for the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India to promote exports of textile and allied products internationally under the Market Access Initiative Scheme.

Related

comments