ICAR-CIFA launches SCSP activities in Puri District of Odisha

Bramhagiri: The launching workshop on “Scientific fish farming” was organized by ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar at Bramhagiri, Puri District, Odisha on 26 Oct, 2021 as a part of Scheduled Caste Sub Plan Programme of ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar.

At the backdrop of this event, Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar has accorded priority for the socio-techno-economic development of scheduled caste women and has focused for dissemination of appropriate technologies of establishing seed hubs and scientific aquaculture operations for improving the livelihood of scheduled caste women beneficiaries. Similarly, Dr. H K De, Principal Scientist and Chairman, SCSP Cell, ICAR-CIFA also intended for spreading the freshwater aquaculture technologies amongst SC women for their overall development.In the inaugural session Dr. C.K. Misra, Principal Scientist of ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar welcomed the participants, briefed the genesis and objectives of the event, and way forward towards development of scheduled caste communities through scientific fish farming operations. Dr S. N. Sethi, Principal Scientist – cum – Odisha Nodal Officer of SCSP Cell, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar explained the aquaculture developmental activities for the scheduled caste communities in Puri district, Odisha.

Shri Kunwar Marandi, Deputy Director of Fisheries, Govt of Odisha as Chief Guest of the event focused for dissemination of location specific aquaculture technologies in the scheduled caste areas of Odisha. He explained the economic benefit of the aquaculture and urged all the members of women SHGs to join their hands to take up aquaculture in all types of water bodies. He assured all technical help from Odisha fisheries department for benefit of fish farmers of the region. He expressed his thankfulness to ICAR-CIFA for conducting such programme in Puri District. Dr. Manas Kumar Sinha, Senior Executive, NFDB, Bhubaneswar as Guest of honour emphasized for improvement of livelihood conditions of scheduled caste farmers through adoption of scientific aquaculture practices including good quality fish seed for stocking, providing supplementary feed to fish and adopting better management practices. As Special Guest of the event, Dr Ambika Prasad Nayak, Scientist of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Puri said that the socio-economic development of scheduled caste population of the region can be done through adoption of scientific methods of seed rearing, yearling seed production, community pond management, multiple stocking-cum-multiple harvesting for increasing the fish production per unit area of farm pond.

On the Occasion, floating feed, seeds of Genetically improved rohu and catla were distributed to women scheduled caste beneficiaries comprising six Self Help Groups from the local villages like Alapur, Dandasipada, Jagannathpur, Kalikabadi, Delang, Dahanigadia of Puri district. More than 150 participants including scientists, academicians, extension officials, development officers and progressive scheduled caste women fish farmers attended the event. Farmer Scientist interface meeting was organized by Dr G M Siddaiah, Scientist of ICAR-CIFA in the technical session. The day long workshop event was coordinated by Mr Sisir Kumar Mohanty, Senior Technical Officer, ICAR-CIFA and the event ended with formal vote of thanks by Mr D. P. Rath, Senior Technical Officer, ICAR-CIFA.

