ICAR-CIFA launches SCSP activities in Balasore district of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) launched SCSP activities of ICAR-CIFA in Balasore district of Odisha on 21 August 2021. ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, a constituent of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Ministry of Agriculture, Govt. of India has been implementing Schedule caste sub plan for improving socio-economic status of selected SC households in various states. Freshwater aquaculture technologies like breeding, seed rearing grow out culture, integrated fish farming and other allied sector technologies are being demonstrated for the farmers. Critical inputs and hand holding support are also being provided to help the farmers adopt the scientific practices. In Odisha, the activities are presently being carried out in different districts of Odisha and now in Balasore district informed Dr. S. K. Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA. He added that aquaculture is a potential tool to fight against malnutrition and poverty. The institute has standardized various technologies for rearing several types of food fishes as well as ornamental fishes besides the technology of pearl production.

Shri Sarangi distributed Genetically improved carp fingerlings and CIFA developed floating fish feed to 34 beneficiaries of Nilagiri and Balasore blocks. A farmers-scientists interaction meet was also held as a part of this programme to create awareness about the advantages of scientific fish farming. The programme was attended by Dr. M. K. Sinha, Senior Executive, NFDB; Shri Santosh Kumar Dalai, Deputy Director Fisheries, Govt of Odisha; Dr.Himanshu Kumar De, Pr. Scientist, and Chairman SCSP, ICAR-CIFA; Dr. Satya Naranayan Sethi, Principal Scientist; Dr. Chandrakanta Mishra, Principal Scientist; Mr. D. P. Rath, Sr. Technical Officer; Mr. Sisir Kumar Mohanty, Sr. Technical Officer and other state line department officials. The meeting was attended by 50 farmers and farm women. Shri D. P. Rath, STO, ICAR-CIFA proposed the vote of thanks.

Related