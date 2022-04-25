ICAR-CIFA &KVK-Khordha,Bhubaneswar organized “Annadata Devo Bhava” Programme

Bhubaneswar: The ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khordha, Bhubaneswar organized the campaign on “Annadata Devo Bhava” under 75 Azadi Ka Amrut Mohotsav from 23-24 April, 2022. The theme of the programme was Farmer-Scientist Interface on Organic Fish Farming and Brainstorming on Natural Farming. Dr. Kedar Nath Mahanta, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar and Smt. Manju Prava Dhala, Managing Director, CARD (NGO), Bhubaneswar graced the occasion as Guests. Earlier, Mr. A.K. Dash,Senior Scientist & Head, KVK, Khordhawelcomed the delegates and briefed about organic farming practices in both the theme. Knowledge on organic fish farming was imparted to the farmers and farmwomen by Dr. Chandra Kanta Misra, Principal Scientist and Dr. S.N. Sethi, Principal Scientist of ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar. Shri Kedareswar Choudhury, Secretary, DSS, Khordha highlighted about the Integrated Fish Farming for income generation and nutritional security. Mr.Vijay Ketan Jena, Director, Pratisruti (NGO), Jatni, Khordha and Smt. Padmini Bal, AHO, Balianta, Khordha also present on this occasion. Mr. Sarbeswar Mohanty, a Progressive Organic farmer from Bhubaneswar Block shared his experiences on Organic Farming with the participants. Mr. N. Vijay, Managing Director, VEGREV, Bhubaneswar highlighted the role of VEGREV for marketing of the organic produce. The Farmer-Scientist Interface on organic fish farming VEGREV Natural Farming were organized by the experts Mr. Surendra Singh, SMS (Crop Production), Dr. B. K. Banja, CTO (Animal Science), Dr. P.R. Sahoo, SMS (Fishery Science), Dr. Harapriya Nayak, SMS (Home Science), Smt. Sukanti Behera, ACTO (Home Science) of KVK-Khordha, Mr. D.P. Rath, ACTO and Mr. S.K. Mohanty, STO of ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar. Six Annadata’s from Balianta, Balipatna, Jatni and Bhubaneswar Blocks were felicitated during this event for their excellent contribution in agriculture and allied sectortowards achieving food security. A total of 150 participants including farmers, farmwomen, scientists and staffs of KVK-Khordha and ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar participated in the Programme. Dr. Harapriya Nayak, SMS (Home Science) proposed vote of thanks. The Programme was coordinated by Dr. H.K. De, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar and Mr. A.K. Dash, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK, Khordha under the noble guidance of Dr. S.K. Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar.

Related