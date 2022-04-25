MCL sets safety target of zero accident level

Sambalpur: Mr OP Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has emphasised on further strengthening of safety standards in the operational areas and said that the company should aim at achieving zero accident level at the workplace.

Presiding at the Annual Mines Safety Fortnight’s awards distribution ceremony hosted by Jagannath Area in Talcher Coalfields last evening, Mr Singh appreciated DGMS for their consistent support and regular monitoring of safety standards, helping MCL in minimizing risks of accidents at the coal mines.

He said MCL was also committed to raise the living as well as workplace standards of employees, particularly at unit level.

Chief guest on the occasion, Mr Parvat Kumar, Director General, DGMS spoke about new mining regulations. Regular bi-partite and tripartite meetings are potent knowledge sharing platforms on safety standards, he added.

Functional Directors of MCL, senior officers of DGMS, members of JCC, Safety & Welfare board and a large number of employees attended the function.

The dignitaries also gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions organised during the Annual Safety Fortnight.