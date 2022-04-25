Mining Engineers Association of India organises All India Council Meet at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Mining Engineers Association of India (MEAI) has organised its 3rd All India Council Meet at Bhubaneswar on April 23 and 24, 2022. Post the Council meeting, today national seminar on “Technological and Digital advancements in Mining and Mineral Beneficiation”, was organised which witnessed good participation and deliberations from government and industry stakeholders on the recent advancements in mining and mineral processing.

The seminar was inaugurated by the Chief Guest of the occasion Shri Prafulla Mallik, Hon’ble Minister, Steel and Mines and Works, Government of Odisha, in the august presence of Shri Debidutta Biswal, Director of Mines, Government of Odisha, Shri K Madhusudhana, National President, MEAI, Shri D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President -III, MEAI and Vice President, Raw Materials, Tata Steel, Shri Pankaj Satija, Chairman, Bhubaneswar-Sukinda Chapter, MEAI and Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Mallik Minister said “Harnessing technology is imperative to make mining safer and more efficient from cutting-edge exploration technology using computer vision and sensing, to predictive monitoring systems that enhance worker safety through Internet of things, AI and machine learning, to more efficient means of extracting value from increasingly low-grade deposits”.

Addressing the conference, Shri Debidutta Biswal, Director of Mines, Government of Odisha said, that there is a need for a well-developed Mining and Mineral beneficiation industry in India as it provides important raw material to many industries which are the backbone of economic development. The Government of Odisha has welcomed and adapted to the changing technologies in Mining and has introduced revolutionising systems like I3MS in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri K Madhusudhana said, “MEAI will strive to act as a bridge between companies, mining fraternity and the Government-both State and Centre. Capacity building will be the thrust agenda of MEAI going forward”.

Shri Sundara Ramam said, “The importance of Technology introduction in Mining has gained paramount importance over the years to improve safety, environment and production. The topic chosen for the conference is very apt as it will introduce the mining fraternity with the latest digital and technological developments in the field of mining”.

Shri Satija said, “The reason for the flourishing Mining Industry in Odisha is due to the progressive policies and handholding efforts of the Industry by the Government of Odisha”. With increasing usage of minerals in several existing as well as emerging applications coupled with new technologies, we can expect a paradigm shift that can change the way minerals will be produced and consumed in the future, he added.

The event had participation of key stakeholders of the sector from policymakers, representatives from government, mining companies, MEAI fraternity from different states among others.

The conference explored efficient decision making through broader technological and economic upheaval brought about by rapid and disruptive digital innovations across mining, assessed the impact of different digital initiatives within the sector and quantify the value they could create for the industry and wider society, highlight the digital innovations that, over the next decade, have the greatest potential to create value for the mining and metals industry, its customers and wider society, etc.

On April 23, there were deliberations on different matters on Mining Engineers Association of India and way forward for the new financial year.