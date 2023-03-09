ICAR-CIFA celebrated International Women’s Day 2023

On 9th March 2023, ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar and KVK, Khordha organized a Workshop on “Empowering Women through Aqua-preneurship: A Way Forward for Sustainable Livelihood” in connection with the celebrations of International Women’s day 2023.

Dr. (Mrs) Binodini Mishra, Sr. Consultant and Master Trainer was the Chief Guest of the Inaugural Session of the workshop. Dr Mishra gave a presentation on “Strengthening Women’s Entrepreneurship in Agriculture and Fisheries”. She encouraged women beneficiaries to participate in the social and economic development of the society for empowerment and bringing equity. She stressed on organic farming, involvement of women in forest development and kitchen garden. Dr. Pramoda Kumar Sahoo, Director, ICAR-CIFA in his address spoke about the various livelihood development programmes being organized by the institute for the empowerment of women farmers through various projects and central sector schemes. Dr. Kanta Das Mahapatra, Former Principal Scientist of the institute graced the function as Guest of Honour and suggested that both urban and rural women can strengthen their economic status by adopting aquaculture, and gave a presentation on “Quality fish seed production as a viable livelihood option for women entrepreneurs”. Dr. Nagesh K. Barik, Senior Scientist and Principal Investigator of the Agri-business incubation centre of ICAR-CIFA appraised the house about the special efforts that are being taken by the institute in the development of the women entrepreneurs in the state. He delivered a lecture on “Entrepreneurship opportunities for women in aquaculture”. An interaction session on new business model and new farm model creation was also moderated by Dr.Barik. The workshop was funded by RKVY Project,Odisha, ICAR-CIFA and it was attended by 50 women entrepreneurs and farmers from Khordha district of Odisha.

In the afternoon a meeting to celebrate International Women’s Day was organized. Dr. Soma Chattopadhyay, Scientist F, Dept. of Infectious Biology, DBT- Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar was the Chief Guest of the function, She discussed about how we all can combinely improve our physical, mental, social and spiritual strength so that we can do our daily work more piece fully and effectively. Dr. Pramoda Kumar Sahoo, Director, ICAR-CIFA in his address elaborated various programmes undertaken by the institute for the empowerment of women. Earlier, Dr. Bindu R. Pillai, Principal Scientist and Chairperson of Internal Complaints Committee, ICAR-CIFA welcomed all the guests and appraised about the activities of the women cell of the institute. Dr. Kanta Das Mahapatra, also addressed the gathering. Ms. Linkan Subudhi the Social Activist and External Member, ICC of ICAR-CIFA talked about the Status, role and importance of women in building a safe society through digital technologies. Chief Guest and Guests of Honour distributed prizes to the winners of the various competitions arranged in connection with the IWD 2023.

Dr. E M Chhandaprajnadarsini, Scientist and Coordinator of the Workshop proposed the vote of thanks.