ICAR- CIFA and WRD collaborated fish ranching programme in Jhumka Dam, Khordha, Odisha

Bhubaneswar : ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Water Resources Department (WRD), Govt. of Odisha organized a fish seed ranching programme in Jhumka Dam, Khordha, Odisha on 7th January 2021. The purpose of the programme was to replenish the depleting fish species in the natural open water bodies and increase the availability of fish to the people. The effort will also conserve and sustain the fish biodiversity of the waterbody while improving the livelihood security of the fishing community depending on the captured fisheries in the open water bodies. “Releasing seed in the water bodies is considered as a noble work towards ecosystem management. If undertaken regularly this will lead to productivity enhancement and per capita availability of the fish in the long run”, said Dr Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR- CIFA. For the ranching programme 22,000 fingerlings of Labeo fimbriatus (Khursia) and Labeo calbasu (Kalabainsi) were released in the Jhumuka Reservoir. The quality fingerlings were raised from improved brood fish by ICAR-CIFA in its fish farm.

ICAR-CIFA Team including Principal Scientists Dr S S Mishra, Dr P. C. Das, Dr (Mrs) P. K. Sahoo, Dr (Mrs) Kanta Das Mohapatra, Dr G S Saha along with the top-level officers of Water Resources Department, Govt. of Odisha, Dr A. K. Das, Chief Engineer (MI), Dr J. J. Satapathy, Executive Engineer (MI) and other officials of W R Department participated in the ranching programme.

Related

comments