Hyundai “The all-new i20” Wins Prestigious ‘Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2021’ Award

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception won the most coveted & prestigious Indian Car of the Year 2021 (ICOTY) award for the all-new i20. As the most loved and trusted car manufacturer in India, Hyundai Motor India has won 7 ICOTY Awards for its products: all-new i20, VENUE, VERNA, CRETA, ELITE i20, GRAND i10 and i10 for the year 2021, 2020, 2018, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2008 respectively.

The ICOTY award 2021 is adjudged by a diverse group of 17 Jurors from prominent automotive publications across India: Jury Members: Mr. Yogendra Pratap – Chairman ICOTY (Auto Today), Mr. Rahul Ghosh (Auto Today), Mr. Dhruv Behl (autoX), Mr. Ishan Raghava (autoX), Mr. Aspi Bhathena (Car India), Mr. Sarmad Kadiri (Car India), Mr. Sirish Chandran (evo India), Mr. Aniruddha Rangnekar (evo India), Mr. Pablo Chaterji (Motoring World), Mr. Kartik Ware (Motoring World), Mr. Bertrand D’souza (Overdrive), Mr. Bob Rupani (Overdrive), Mr. Muralidhar Swaminathan (The Hindu Business Line), Mr. Vikrant Singh (CarWale, BikeWale and CarTrade), Mr. Kushan Mitra (The Pioneer), Mr. Girish Karkera (Times Auto) and Mr. Kranti Sambhav (Times Drive).

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “It is a moment of great pride for all of us at Hyundai. We are honoured to win this most prestigious automotive award – ‘Indian Car of the Year 2021’ for the all-new i20. The all-new i20, has once again redefined standards in the premium hatchback segment and today depicts strong expression of progressive spirit of the new age Indian customers.”

“Envisioning India at the heart of global manufacturing and commerce, Hyundai, began its journey with the country 25 years ago towards a mutual progress. Today, it gives us immense pride to have come this far together, developing a sustainable and thriving ecosystem leading to collective evolution of the Indian Automotive Industry. Winning the 7th ICOTY award symbolizes the trust and faith of customers in the Hyundai brand. We thank all our Customers, Partners, Government, Media and Jurors for choosing the all-new i20 as the Indian Car of the Year 2021.” He added.

Congratulating the winners, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited said, “It’s a matter of pride for us to be associated with the Indian Car of the Year & Indian Motorcycle of the Year awards since its inception. While every year has been special, this one is truly exceptional, where we are not just celebrating the technological-excellence and innovation brought in by the manufacturers, but the zeal and resilience of the entire automotive industry, as it emerged stronger from the unchartered waters. Considering the growing relevance of sustainable mobility, this year we also introduced ‘Green Car Award’ to recognize the efforts of manufacturers who are helping bring a change towards the future of mobility. With this, I would like to congratulate not just the winners, but all the contenders for offering some of the best technologically advanced products in line with the global innovations. It was remarkable to witness our eminent jury conducting the evaluation under a safe and secure environment.”

Congratulating the winning car Hyundai all-new i20, Mr. Yogendra Pratap, Chairman of the Jury, Indian Car of the Year 2021, said, “The key criteria for an ICOTY winner is its power to redefine the segment, and that’s exactly what Hyundai i20 brings to its category. No wonder we had a resounding decision from the jury by a margin of 13 points. The i20 raised the bar when it was first launched and raises the bar further with its third generation.”

Envisioned as the most progressive Premium Hatchback, the all-new i20 has been designed to meet and exceed the aspirations of new age millennial customers. Intricately crafted to resonate the most advanced quintessence of futuristic design, bolstered by enthralling performance and class leading technologies, the 4th generation of ‘the all-new i20’ has been developed to create superior driving experiences that surpasses expectations and sets new standards. Customers across the nation are loving the all-new i20 for its Bluelink connectivity, hi-tech features and multiple engine options like 1.0 l Turbo GDi Petrol with iMT and DCT, & segment redefining 1.5 l U2 CRDi BS6 Diesel engine