Honda 2Wheelers India Inaugurates BigWing Topline in Hyderabad (Telangana)

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today elevated the Go Riding spirit with the inauguration of premium big bike business vertical- the Honda BigWing Topline in Hyderabad (Address: Krishnaraj Towers ,Ground Floor, 8-2-680/3/A, Road no. 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad).

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing Topline in Hyderabad, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate our marquee BigWing Topline in Hyderabad for Honda’s entire premium motorcycle range. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Hyderabad.”

Noteworthy, that Honda 2Wheelers India laid the foundation of its premium motorcycle business network with the inauguration of BigWing Topline last year in Gurgaon. Moving forward, by the end of this fiscal, Honda will expand the number of BigWing outlets to 50 all across the country.

Diverse Product Portfolio

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline will house Honda’s complete premium motorcycles range starting from the brand new CB350 RS, H’ness-CB350, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports; the BigWing will be delighting mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

Premium Experience

Adorned with the black & white monochromatic theme, BigWing showcases the displayed vehicles in their full glory. Resolving customer’s product related queries or accessories are the well-trained knowledgeable professionals at BigWing. Easing the journey from search to purchase, the dedicated website www.HondaBigWing.in is available for all detailed information. The online booking option in the website ensures a quick, seamless and transparent booking experience for customers at their fingertips. Capturing real time customer feedback, Honda BigWing is also actively available across all social media platforms. Doubling the joy of riding and amplify new opportunities for customers a dedicated corner with versatile range of accessories and riding gear is also available.

Array of Exclusive Accessories for H’ness-CB350

Elevate the majestic riding experience on new H’ness-CB350 with a freshly introduced 10 optional accessories especially curated to enhance the overall style and provide the best of aesthetics. Competitively priced, these accessories comply to stringent quality norms and meet Honda’s pre-defined global quality standards. The accessories are available for both DLX & DLX Pro variants of H’ness-CB350.