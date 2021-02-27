Khajuraho dance festival culminated with spellbinding cultural performances

Bhopal: The 7-day 47th Khajuraho Dance Festival at the world famous Khajuraho culminated with a captivating Bharatanatyam dance performance on the ‘Brahmmarpana’, ‘Shiv Shambhu’ and ‘Mukthi’ theme by Poornima Ashoka and the troupe. On the last day of the ceremony, Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy dancers performed a Manipuri group dance on the theme of ‘Pung-Cholom’, ‘Vasantraas’ and ‘Dhol Cholom’ and Aryan Nande performed a fascinating Odissi dance on the theme ‘Pallavi’, ‘Navraas’ and ‘Mangala Charan’. The temple courtyard resonated with the tuneful sounds of classical dance and the applause of the cheering tourists and art lovers. All the tourists thanked the Culture and Tourism Department for the successful organisation of Khajuraho Dance Festival.

Principal Secretary Culture and Tourism Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla informed that Khajuraho Dance Festival was organised under the joint aegis of Culture Department, Ustad Alauddin Khan Music and Arts Academy, Madhya Pradesh Sanskritik Parishad and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. Tourists from different regions of the country and abroad were thrilled with the adventurous activities at the Khajuraho Dance Festival and they enjoyed the fiesta of classical dance forms of India. Organising an amazing confluence of cultural, adventure and workshop activities at one place is a great achievement in itself. The next year the ceremony will be held in a grander form.

Poornima Ashoka is the senior and noted Bharatanatyam presenter of Andhra Pradesh. She is an A grade performer of Doordarshan and nominated by ICCR under the established category. She has received the Karnataka Natya Ratna Award, Nritya Nipun award of Karnataka Nritya Kala Parishad, the Natya Kala Vipanvi Award by Dr. Balamuralikrishna and the Karnataka Kalashree Award of the Karnataka Sangeet Nritya Academy.

Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy aims to achieve the highest level of excellence in the field of knowledge and master the cultural values ​​and traditions of Manipur. The Academy encourages dance drama and dance composition. The academy provides a platform to the talented students along with the Gurus to showcase the various aspects of art and innovative creations.

Arya Nande is renowned for giving Odissi classical dance performances solo as well as in group, with equal competence and ease. She has been honored by Chhattisgarh, the Governor of Odisha State and the Health Minister of Malaysia for her unparalleled contribution to classical dance.