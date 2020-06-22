Hyundai Signs MoU with ICICI Bank to Offer Online Car Finance to Customers Through ‘Click to Buy’

New Delhi : Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, today signed an MoU with ICICI Bank to offer customised online auto retail financing solutions to customers across India. The partnership has strengthened ‘Click to Buy’- HMIL’s online car buying platform as India’s First Online Automotive Retail channel that offers a complete end-to-end car buying experience.

Under the said partnership, ICICI Bank has integrated its finance solutions online with HMIL’s ‘Click to Buy’. Through the partnership, Hyundai will enable customers to avail an end-to-end composite online solution for car buying along with the required funding to purchase their favourite Hyundai car. With this, millions of pre-approved customers of ICICI Bank, can directly apply for a car loan through ‘Click to Buy’ website itself and procure an instant loan sanction without having to physically visit the branch. In addition to these services, ICICI Bank also offers up to 100% on-road funding

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. W S Oh, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been bringing customer delight through its products and solutions. With Click to Buy, Hyundai has offered customers the first ever end-to-end online car buying portal that is a one stop solution to customer needs. Through our partnership with ICICI Bank, we will fortify customer purchase journey from any remote location and enable real-time transactions with the most productive finance deals.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Head – Secured Assets, ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to join hands with Hyundai Motor India Ltd. to offer an array of online finance solutions for customers looking to buy new Hyundai cars. The online integration with HMIL enables pre-approved customers of ICICI Bank to apply for a car loan and procure an instant sanction of the loan through the ‘Click to Buy’ website. With this partnership, we believe that the customers will have a convenient and hassle-free experience of buying Hyundai cars with finance from us.”

‘Click to Buy’ is designed to facilitate end-to-end retail of Hyundai cars online, making owning a new car – contactless, safe, convenient and hassle free. With ‘Click to Buy’ Hyundai is offering access to its complete range of car models and is the only platform that covers all stages of customer purchase journey in an even more seamless and convenient manner. The one-stop solution for customers’ car ownership requirement now facilitates user experience enhancement and additional customer delight features such as Full-spectrum car buying journey, Transparency with On-Road Prices, Dedicated Sales Consultants, Online Finance Options from Leading Banks, Fastest Loan Approval for Pre-Approved customers, Unique deal codes for customers with additional benefits, Special online promotions, Estimated time of delivery for car purchase, Online test drive booking of sanitised cars, Home Delivery of fully sanitized cars.

