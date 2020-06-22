PepsiCo Foundation Partners With SEEDS To Support Relief Work For Communities Affected By Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal

New Delhi: The PepsiCo Foundation has partnered with Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS), a not for profit organization to run relief intervention program and deliver life-saving assistance to people worst affected by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. As part of the partnership, SEEDS will provide 3,75,000 meals, 1000 hygiene kits and 80 water filters for safe water access to the community members in East Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata, and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal.

Based on SEEDS needs assessment of the Amphan affected areas in West Bengal, vulnerable communities will be assisted with these emergency supplies. The initiative includes distribution of 3,75,000 meals to impacted communities along with a month’s supply of hygiene kits. Since people are also at a high risk of water-borne infections, PepsiCo Foundation through SEEDS will ensure access to clean drinking water by setting up 80 community filters. This will enable the availability of clean water for more than a year, benefitting over 8000 affected people.

On partnering with PepsiCo Foundation for the intervention program, Dr. Manu Gupta, Co-Founder, SEEDS, said, “The effect of Cyclone Amphan has been devastating for communities located in the remote areas of the Sunderbans; the generous support from PepsiCo Foundation is helping us reach urgent humanitarian aid to these communities who would have otherwise been left behind.”

Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India said, “Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan was a powerful tropical cyclone that caused widespread damage in West Bengal. The severe cyclone has displaced thousands of families who are in dire need of food, safe drinking water and hygiene items. Our commitment is just a small effort to help those in need and support them in their journey of coming back to normalcy. We are delighted to partner with SEEDS, one of the leading NGOs front-ending the Amphan community relief work in West Bengal. We will continue giving our support to the communities in West Bengal during these challenging times.”

