Hyundai Motor India Rural Sales Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone Adds a 100th wheel to its Fleet of Mobile Service Vans

Gurugram : Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception recorded a rural sales benchmark of 1,00,000 plus unit sales in CY2022. To further strengthen its commitment to the rural markets, HMI deployed its 100th Mobile Service Van (MSV) in Siliguri (West Bengal) and bolstered its Doorstep Service program in these emerging markets.

Hyundai’s unrelenting quest for redefining customer experiences, with a world-class product portfolio and an expansive footprint of 1,485 service outlets spread across 935 cities, has contributed to HMIL’s rising prominence in the rural markets. This growth has also been attained on the back of tremendous improvement in road infrastructure across the country along better agricultural income.

Commenting on new milestone in the Rural markets, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “We feel overwhelmed with the immense faith that customers from Rural India have demonstrated in the brand Hyundai that has helped us achieve this pivotal feat of over 1,00,000 sales in the Rural Markets, registering a growth of 17% across Rural India from CY2019 to CY2022. The addition of the 100th Mobile Service Van in the network is an effort towards strengthening HMI’s commitment to its customers and valuing their precious time to offer easily accessible aftersales solutions.

Mr. Garg further added, “We are confident that Hyundai’s growing rural network of 600+ outlets with 97% Service facilities availability will act as a catalyst in enhancing customer peace of mind and inducing customer delight. As upcountry customers demand more attention & care, HMI has increased its rural manpower to 5,000 plus in CY’22.”

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) commenced its journey of the Doorstep Car Care initiative with its first Mobile Service Van in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh). The Mobile Service Vans have been equipped with the requisite tools and facilities for carrying out periodic Maintenance Services and running repair jobs. The vans are deployed with a team of specially trained technicians to meet the requirements of customers on the go and of those unable to travel to their nearest Hyundai Workshops for a hassle-free ownership experience.

Rural Indian customers have broadly similar preferences to urban customers, with CRETA and VENUE being the most popular models. The GRAND i10 NIOS has also garnered immense customer love in the rural areas.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. service offerings can be experienced through myHyundai App, A one stop destination for car buying, car servicing, exploring and accessing all Hyundai products, services and benefits while enjoying lifetime privileges from the best brands. From online service booking, vehicle status update, Pick & Drop to online payment facility, a seamless service experience is ensured for the customers at their fingertips. HMIL has always been at the forefront of providing the best ownership experience through innovative solutions & quality service to its customers at a reasonable cost.

