Launch of Nationwide Awareness Campaign “ODOP-DEH Sampark in collaboration with PIB in Punjab

The ODOP-DEH (One District One Product- Districts as export hubs) Invest India, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Delhi, in collaboration with the Industries Department, Punjab, organized a nationwide awareness campaign for the initiative and interacted with manufacturers, artisans, state govt. officialsand media personals, in Jalandhar, today. This is the first such event in Punjab to promote district wise local products.

The event, which was chaired by the Additional Director General (North) of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Govt. of India, Sh Rajinder Chaudhry and Additional Deputy Commissioner Maj. (Dr. Amit Mahajan, organised at the DC office conference hall.

This initiative is part of the Government of India’s efforts to promote the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and to support the development of indigenous products. The nationwide awareness campaign for ODOP-DEH is aimed at improving the economic viability of MSMEs and promoting the consumption of locally made products.

It brought together manufacturers, artisans, traders, and beneficiaries from different sectors under ODOP-DEH. The ODOP-DEH team engaged in discussions with these stakeholders, providing updates on their products and the support and guidance available from the government.

Ishdeep Singh, from the ODOP-DEH team, gave a brief introduction about the initiative. He highlighted the various interventions being undertaken by the Central and state governments to establish a stronger brand for India’s unique products. Deepangna Singhi and Prerana Preyasi from ODOP team interacted with the sellers from various districts of Punjab and talked about the benefits of the initiative.

ODOP-DEH lead emphasized that the main objective of the campaign is to create awareness among the public about the unique products available in each district and to encourage their consumption.

Under the ODOP – DEH initiative the products from Punjab reached a global platform where in AR videos of Sports goods from Jalandhar were displayed at World Economic Forum, Davos. The sports goods were sent to Embassy of India in Croatia, Argentina and Uruguay as well.

Furthermore discussion for ODOP – DEH Products, Punjab included:

Wood inlay from Hoshiarpur is facing acute shortage of skilled labour.

Phulkari promotion at GI Pavilion, IITF

Better marketing and branding for promoting ODOP – DEH products from Punjab globally.

Adding Sports goods to Champions list (Top 15 sectors) and Make In India 2.0 list.

Training workshops from NID, IIP can help significantly.

Agriculture products can be further promoted and need for laboratories at more locations in Punjab.

Major Dr. Amit Mahanajan, ADC General Jalandhar commended the ODOP-DEH initiative. He shared how ODOP platform is facilitating and guiding the producers, farmers, artisans and manufacturers to realise their potential.

Mr. Rajinder Chaudhary, Mr Rajinder Chaudhry, Additional Director General (North),Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, GOI suggested sellers to use power of social media to generate the product demands. He also emphasised on the need for artisan training and extensive coverage of artisan story to boost the demand.

This event witnessed representation from Punjab state officials which included Mr Ravinder Garg, Deputy Director Industries and Commerce Punjab, Dr.Deep Singh Gill, General Manager DIC Jalandhar and Mr. Manjit Lally, Astt.Director DIC Jalandhar and Mr. Stephen Seelam, Invest Punjab.

The officials apprised the media about the various efforts taken by state govt in collaboration with central govt.

The event was supported by Sh. Mahesh Khanna, Jt. Director Industries & Commerce, Punjab. Sh. Ankur Goyal, Asst. Director Industries & Commerce, Punjab, PSIEC officials and GM DICs Punjab.