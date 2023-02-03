JSP Foundation to Build Hospital in Barbil

Barbil: Taking forward its endeavour to improve the quality of life of the people in rural and tribal areas, JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has started building of a Hospital at Deojhar, Barbil in Keonjhar District. Chairman of JSP Shri Naveen Jindal and Chairperson of JSP Foundation Smt. Shallu Jindal performed the Bhoomi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for Jindal Aarogyam Hospital today.

The Hospital is expected to be completed in 18 months and will have various facilities to provide advanced healthcare services to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Jindal said, “Health is one of the major building blocks for enhancing improved quality of life of people and achieving national development. This hospital is a part of our effort to build a healthy society”. He stressed on having a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet for achieving good health. “We should first do our best to stay fit naturally, having healthy fresh food, good nutrition and regular exercise, so that we come to this Hospital only for preventive health check-ups,” he added.

Addressing the gatherings, Smt. Jindal said, “Jindal Aarogyam Hospital will provide quality health care service to people and hence work towards improving the quality of life of people in the locality. It will make advanced healthcare accessible and affordable for all”. This Hospital will provide free consultation and medical treatment of all under privileged and socially vulnerable people across India, she added Smt. Shallu Jindal.

The hospital, to begin with will have 19 beds and provide regular medical services in the specialised departments of General Surgery, Gynaecology and Paediatrics, Medicine. Visiting specialist doctors in the departments of cardiology, dentistry, orthopaedics, gastroenterology and ophthalmology will also be available for consultation and treatment. The Hospital will be equipped with modern operational theatre, diagnostic and pathological facilities. People can avail diagnostic services like X-ray, ECG, 2D Echo, TMT, Ultrasonography and Patholab and other modern medical investigation tools.

All the needy People from the periphery villages of Barbil Pellet Plant and Kasia Iron Ore mines will be provided free consultation and treatment. The Hospital will be providing free treatment to all the underprivileged and socially vulnerable belonging to any part of India.

Speaking on the occasion MLA, Champua Smt Minakshi Mahanta praised JSP for its holistic CSR programmes in health, education, livelihood, agriculture and sports and culture and appreciated the initiative of a Quality Modern Hospital at Barbil.

Padmashri Smt. Tulsi Munda in her remembrance with the establishment of the Pellet plant by JSP in Barbil admired JSP Chairman Sri Naveen Jindal for his consistent initiatives of improving the Quality of Life of the People of Barbil, mainly that of the education of the Children from tribal families. She hailed the support of JSP Foundation for food, nutrition and education of thousands of tribal children and deeply appreciated the noble initiative of JSP & JSP Foundation for setting up a modern Hospital for providing medical care to the people of the region.

Mr. Asish Pandey, Head – Raw Materials & Slurry Pipeline placed the Vote of Thanks and solicited support from each and every inhabitant of Barbil, Joda and Champua and the Govt officers to build and operate this hospital within the earliest time frame. He also thanked the Dignitaries Block Chairman, Sarpanch, ZP, Media and team JSP and JSP Foundation.

JSP’s Barbil Unit Head, Barbil Mr. M.D. Purushotham, HR Head, Mr Sarat Panda, GM (HR&ES) Mr. Asish Ranjan Mohanty, DGM (HR&ES) Mr Sashank Pattnayak, CSR Head Mr Vagil Lakra, Members of JSP Ladies club and other service officers extended their best support in organising the Bhumi Pujan ceremony .

Mr Prashant Hota, President & JSP’s Group Head CSR anchored and conducted the flow of the event.