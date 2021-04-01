Hyundai Motor India registers cumulative sales of 64 621 units in March 2021

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, country’s First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and largest exporter since inception, registered cumulative sales of 64 621 units for the month of March 2021 with a growth of 100 % over March’20 volumes.

Commenting on the March 2021 sales performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “Hyundai Motor India has portrayed resilience and perseverance towards contributing to the revival of the Indian Auto Industry. With cumulative sales of 64 621 units in March 2021, HMIL has built further on the sales momentum achieved over the last few months. This performance has been backed by our super performer brands such as the Ultimate SUV – CRETA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, NIOS and the most awarded car of 2020, the all-new i20.”

He further said, “Adding to the already strong portfolio of Hyundai SUVs, the upcoming 7 seater SUV – ALCAZAR will further set a new paradigm in the segment. Going forward, we shall continue to make efforts so as to remain the Brand of Choice for our beloved customers.”