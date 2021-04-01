Honda sells total 411,037 units in March’21

New Delhi: Building on the demand momentum despite renewed COVID challenges, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. closed March 2021 on a positive note.

Honda’s domestic sales in the month of March grew from 245,716 units last year to 395,037 units in March’21. With 16,000 units exported during the month, Honda total sales (domestic + export) closed at 411,037 units in the month.

Overall, Honda closed FY2020-21 (April’20 to March’21) with total sales of 4,073,182 two-wheelers. This includes domestic sales of 3,865,872 units and exports of 207,310 units.

Honda 2Wheelers India closed Q4 of FY’2020-21 with 31% growth, contributing the maximum – that is nearly every 3rd incremental two-wheeler sold in India.

Giving an overview of fiscal year 2020-21, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said,

“FY’2020-21 was a year of Unprecedented Uncertainties. Honda resiliently overcame challenges from lockdowns to unlocks; while continuing to create many new firsts. India became the epicentre of Honda’s 2 global unveils (H’ness CB 350, CB350 RS) and followed this with the scintillating Indian debut of CB500X & CB 650R. Noteworthy, that leading the recovery as Highest Growth driver of two-wheeler industry in Q4, 2021 has started on an optimistic note for Honda.”

Key Highlights in FY2020-2021:

Silver Wing à Honda’s Premium Motorcycle Business

– 5 model launches in mid-size motorcycle segment: Honda 2Wheelers India rose to the world map with the global unveils of all-new H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS. Parallely, Honda’s mid-size ambitions were further beefed up with the Indian debut of CB500X, CB650R in addition to the 2021 CBR 650R.

– 3 model launches in 1000cc+ segments further amplified the GoRiding! Spirit across super-sports (CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP) and adventure (2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports).

– Supporting this line-up availability, the differentiated Silver Wings expanded from its first Gurgaon showroom ending FY’20 to 50+ BigWing touchpoints ending March 31st, 2021, across both BigWing Topline (for entire premium motorcycle range from 300cc to 1800cc) and BigWing (exclusively for mid-size motorcycle segment) retail formats.

Honda’s Red Wing business across scooters & motorcycles

– In the domestic lineup, Honda made a big splash in the 180-200cc segment with the successful introduction of Hornet 2.0.

– Parallely, Honda’s BS-VI line-up became more robust across segments with the introduction of Grazia 125 BS-VI in automatic scooters and 3 BS-VI motorcycle upgrades (CD 110 Dream, Livo BS-VI, X-Blade)

– Creating special joy for Honda fans were 4 Limited editions – Repsol Honda editions of Hornet 2.0 & Dio, the 20th Anniversary edition of Activa 6G and the 125cc Sports edition of Grazia.

Business & Sales Milestone

– ‘Activa’ rewrote history as the 1st scooter brand in India to reach 2.5 crore customers’ mark in just 20 years!

– Parallely, Honda’s 125cc motorcycle Shine crossed the 90 Lac cumulative customers’ mark in December.

– In premium motorcycle business, H’ness CB350 touched 10,000 sales mark in just 3 months.

– Across regions, brand Honda scaled new heights of trust and acceptability. Honda’s cumulative sales crossed the momentous 1.5 crore customers’ milestone in Southern region, breached 70 lac in North India and crossed the 35 lac sales milestone in Uttar Pradesh.

Strategic Leadership Change

– Strategically stewarding the brand leadership, Mr. Atsushi Ogata assumed responsibility as the new President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

Motorsports DNA of Honda:

– 2021 Dakar Rally saw Honda’s factory team Monster Energy Honda Team triumph with the first 1-2 victory since 1987 fuelled by riders Kevin Benavides and Ricky Brabec finish 1st and 2nd.

– Beginning with its first world grand prix race in 1961, Honda achieved the unprecedented 800th FIM World Championship Grand Prix victory.

– On domestic front, ENEOS Honda Erula Racing Team completed 2020 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (PS 165cc) with 10 podiums including 3 victories.

Corporate Social Responsibility

– Honda India Foundation pledged Rs. 11 crore aid for Covid-19 providing high-pressure backpack sprayers, ambulances for medical emergencies among other arrangements.

Honda educates nearly 40 lac people on Road Safety

– Honda digital road safety initiative ‘Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’ launched in May’20 successfully sensitized over 3 lac individuals in the new Normal.

– Spreading road safety education with focus on learner licence applicants and traffic rule violators, Honda inaugurated 3 new Safety Education Driving Centers (SDEC) in Guwahati, Vizag and Bengaluru.