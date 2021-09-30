Hyundai i20 N Line Evokes Exciting Experiences at the Creator’s Arena in Partnership with Instagram

Mumbai : Hyundai Motor India Ltd., country’s first Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and the largest exporter since inception, in its drive to elevate customer experiences curated a unique initiative – Creator’s Arena that perfectly epitomizes the energetic and exciting i20 N Line. To augment the experiences of content creators across India, Hyundai formed a unique partnership with Instagram, bringing to life energetic experiences and showcased yet another unique marketing innovation by Hyundai.

The Creators Arena fuses to form the perfect depiction of a bold new playground for millennial audiences to immerse themselves in a unique environment where sporty meets exciting. The concept was brought alive through some of the leading creators of the country, who developed exclusive content for Instagram. These Instagrammers will curate creative and differentiated content across the distinct categories of auto, lifestyle and pop culture featuring the newly launched Hyundai i20 N Line while interspersing the car’s dynamic character with their authentic and unique perspective.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “At Hyundai, innovation is a strong part of our DNA. The Creator’s Arena and our partnership with Instagram is a perfect reflection of this thought process that facilitated a unique opportunity for content creators and Instagrammers to curate exclusive insights of their experiences. The seamless integration of Hyundai i20 N Line with content under different genres at the Creator Arena showcases the true ingenuity of our partnership with Instagram.”

Speaking about the exclusive partnership, Arun Srinivas, Director of Global Business Group at Facebook India, said, “Instagram is the place where people express themselves creatively, and there’s a natural affinity to interact with public figures, creators, and brands. Equally, it’s also the place where businesses are able to drive the desired business outcomes on the back of its thriving creator community. We have a deep partnership with Hyundai, which has previously leveraged Instagram branded content ads for key car launches. We are thrilled to partner with them yet again and look forward to the exciting content from the Instagrammers at Creator’s Arena.”

The unique marketing innovation brought together 80 renowned content creators from across the country in two specially curated event across zones in Delhi and Mumbai. These innovative new influencers from 5 different genres Automobile, Lifestyle, Fitness, Fashion and Entertainment will create 240 digital content pieces including photographs, reels and videos. Through the Delhi Chapter of Creator’s Arena alone, Hyundai established a reach of 57 million in just 20 days, showcasing a strong response for its thought provoking new way of marketing to increase the brand visibility among millennials.

Creators Arena is the dynamic content creators fantasy to reimagine i20 N Line from its virtual frontiers to its natural setting where it is born and conceptualized. The raw & feel evoking experience zones, both in Delhi & Mumbai capture the essence of popular youth cultures, from Music to Art, Comics, Sneaker Customization, Urban Sports and many more. This ecosystem is a true reflection of N Line attitude manifested into an exclusive experience arena.

Capturing the essence of these youth cultures, Creators Arena transports you to a world where N Line experience is brought to life. This experience breaks the limits of the physical world with the display of i20 N Line alongside exclusive N Line Merchandise to virtual world with exciting N Line Digital Comics & Instagram Stickers.

Hyundai also displayed the championship winning WRC Rally Car at the Creator’s Arena – Delhi Chapter, showcasing the Motorsport inspired styling of i20 N Line. Mumbai Chapter has further raised the bar featuring Mumbai’s Regional elements in a fun and Insta worthy way. Creators will engage with these zones in the Creator’s Arena to drive awareness and strike a chord with the millennial audiences on Instagram, where culture unfolds and trends break out regularly.