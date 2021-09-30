Airtel rolls out Made-in-India DTH Set Top Boxes for Customers

Bhubaneswar: Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) today said that it has introduced Made-in-India High Definition Set Top Boxes for customers. The Set Top Boxes are being manufactured in Noida, Uttar Pradesh by Skyworth Electronics. Airtel plans to fully transition to Made-in-India Set Top Boxes, including the high-end Airtel Xstream 4K Android TV Box, by the end of 2021 and contribute local manufacturing and Government of India’s Atmanirbhar vision.

Sunil Taldar, CEO – DTH, BhartiAirtel said: “This is a major milestone in Airtel Digital TV’s growth journey and a sign of India’s fast-growing manufacturing capabilities. The COVID-19 induced supply chain disruptions has further accelerated our efforts to make our supply chain more India-reliant. We are very pleased with the level of product quality our partners have delivered to take digital entertainment to every corner of India.”

Airtel Digital TV had 18 million customers at the end of June 2021. It offers Standard and High Definition (HD) TV services with Dolby surround sound with 667 channels including 86 HD channels, 60 Airtel in-house services, 6 international channels and 4 interactive services including Edutech.

The Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box brings the best of linear TV and OTT content to any TV screen with the convenience of one device and one remote. This is one of the many first-in-India launches by Airtel which also includes Airtel Black, India’s first all-in-one solution for Homes. This program allows a customer to combine 2 or more of Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together in one plan. Airtel Black entitles the customer for one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues.