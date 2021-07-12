Hyderabad FC sign attacking midfielder Edu Garcia; 31-year-old Spaniard joins Manolo Marquez’s side on a one-year deal

Hyderabad : Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of Spanish player Eduardo ‘Edu’ Garcia, the club announced on Monday. The experienced offensive midfielder, who can operate in multiple roles, joins Manolo Marquez’s side from last-season’s runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan.

“I am very excited to start my journey with Hyderabad FC. I promise to give my best and help the club grow with my experience and my work,” said Garcia after penning a one-year deal with Hyderabad FC.

“I want HFC to finish as high as possible on the table, and will work hard for that. I will also always try to help the team by giving what the coach wants from me,” he added.

Born in Zaragoza, Spain, Garcia spent three seasons with the Real Zaragoza’s B side before going on to represent the senior side in the 2016-17 season of the Spanish Segunda Division. He moved to India for the first time with Bengaluru FC in 2017, making 14 appearances in the ISL before joining Chinese side Zhejiang Greentown who paid a transfer fee to secure his signature.

He returned to India with ATK FC in January 2018 and helped the Kolkata-based side to the ISL title in 2019-20 scoring in the final against Chennaiyin FC. Garcia spent the 2020-21 ISL season with Antonio Lopez’s ATK Mohun Bagan and helped his side as they narrowly finished second in the league, and made it to ISL Final.

During his time in the Indian Super League, Garcia has made a total of 47 appearances netting 10 goals while providing 12 assists. The Spaniard brings valuable experience to the young side under Manolo Marquez who believes that Garcia’s versatility would help the team. “Edu (Garcia) is a good player and such players are always important. He has lots of experience of playing in India and will certainly help the youngsters in the squad,” said Manolo.

“He can play in centre midfield, attacking midfield and on the wings too. His versatility will be a huge asset for the squad. I am sure he will be comfortable with the group,” added Manolo.

Edu Garcia becomes the second new overseas player this season at Hyderabad FC, and the fourth new arrival after Aaren D’Silva, Abdul Rabeeh and Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche.