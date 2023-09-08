Hrithik Roshan announces their newest addition into HRX

Bangalore – HRX, India’s first homegrown fitness brand co-owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation. The HRX Founder Hrithik Roshan unveiled the HRX Cafe, situated in HSR Layout, in the heart of Bengaluru city. The grand inauguration event witnessed an enthusiastic crowd gathered to witness the launch of this innovative venture that promises to redefine healthy dining in the city.

The HRX Cafe brings a fresh and invigorating change to the culinary scene, providing health-conscious individuals and everyday athletes with a menu that transcends the traditional options available at cafes. The menu is meticulously crafted to cater to the dietary needs of individuals seeking high-protein, balanced meals to fuel their active lifestyles and to individuals who simply seek clean eating options.

The cafe boasts an enticing array of options, ranging from high-protein breakfast items to customizable salads, super bowls, and a diverse selection of wholesome grab-and-go snacks. HRX Cafe is committed to offering an array of superfoods laden items and preparations with Quinoa, Millet, and Black Rice, allowing patrons to make conscious dietary choices that align with their fitness goals.

The HRX Cafe experience is a blend of culinary innovation and nutritional expertise. Each dish on the menu is thoughtfully crafted to deliver optimal satiety and essential nutrients that an everyday athlete requires. With a strong emphasis on protein-rich offerings, the cafe seeks to inspire and support individuals to maintain a balanced and active lifestyle.

In an exciting development, the HRX brand envisions taking the HRX Cafe experience to a broader audience. The inauguration of the HSR Bangalore store marks the beginning of the mission that aims at establishing HRX Cafes in ten different locations by the end of this year. This expansion reflects the brand’s commitment to fostering a community of health-conscious individuals seeking nourishment and vitality in every bite.

Hrithik Roshan, Founder of HRX and an embodiment of fitness and dedication, shared his enthusiasm for the HRX Cafe, stating, “I am thrilled to introduce and announce the HRX café. Our café is an extension to the HRX philosophy of providing holistic wellbeing solutions; that would serve to be a healthy dining option with a menu focused towards protein rich food. It’s an initiative to empower people with choices that align with their fitness aspiration and goals.”

“I am thrilled to collaboratively introduce HRX Cafe in HSR Bangalore. This partnership between Curefoods and HRX represents a fusion of fitness, wellness, and culinary excellence, reflecting our commitment to providing a holistic experience for our community. At HRX Cafe, we aim to nourish both body and soul, bringing together the energy of fitness with the delight of great food. It’s a step towards redefining wellness, and we can’t wait to share this exciting journey with everyone in Bangalore,” adds Founder & CEO of Curefoods, Ankit Nagori.

The launch of the first standalone HRX Cafe in Bangalore signifies a remarkable stride toward transforming the culinary landscape by offering a wholesome experience that marries taste and nutrition.

Meal for Two: INR. 450 for Two

Address: HRX Café – Sector, B.B, Ground Floor No 1257/37

Old No 37 &38, M.P, South, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102