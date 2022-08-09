HP : Brahma Kumaris tie Rakhi on wrist of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

New Delhi : On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the sisters of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris tied rakhi to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan, today.

Sister BK Rajni, Director, Brahma Kumaris, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh shared about the spiritual significance of Rakshabandhan and presented him Godly gifts.

The Governor thanked the sisters of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris for tying him rakhi. He said this age-old tradition of tying thread signifies a special bond between brothers and sisters and symbolises an auspicious thread of love and trust.