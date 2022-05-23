How National Infrastructure Pipeline is creating jobs for engineers in Odisha

New Delhi 200+ engineering jobs has been added in less than 3 months. This is the story of one such organisation, Mumbai-based TCR Engineering Services who has hired NDT engineers to undertake various inspection activities for Gas Infrastructure Pipeline projects in Odisha, working with leading engineering companies including Kalpataru Power Transmission (NS:KAPT), Likhitha Infrastructure (NS:LIKI), PowerMech (NS:POMP), Corrtech International, Advance Infrastructure, Essar Construction and Enprocon Enterprises.

Natural Gas is the cleanest, efficient, non-polluting, environmentally friendly, and relatively economical of the fossil fuels. Natural gas pipelines are the core and strategic assets for India’s energy security and backbone to achieve the gas-based economy. The Government of India is planning to invest billions of dollars to expand the gas pipeline network. Odisha has several cross country, city gas distribution and slurry gas pipeline projects ongoing from Indian Oil, GAIL, BGRL and JSW.

TCR Engineering Services has been leading the charge and is on its way to scale the regional hub branch established in Bhubaneshwar to perform Testing, Quality Assurance and Inspection activity in East and North-East India. As an equal opportunity employer, TCR has been aggressively recruiting trained engineers across the hub. They have employed over 200 engineers for NDT inspection in the last 12 months and the numbers are going to grow by the end of this year.

According to Samir Kumar Choudhury, general manager of TCR Engineering (Eastern) based in Bhubaneswar, “TCR is committed to local engineering talents and is a believer of the vision set by the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) “. He further added “TCR has an established skills enhancement training and knowledge-sharing program for all its team members. The company has an aggressive growth path built over the 50 plus years of the company’s true dedication towards setting a new industry standard for precision, transparency, and reliability. We are so proud to have a small and direct role to play in nation building.”

This is a great opportunity for freshers and experienced NDT professionals based out of Odisha and Eastern Zone to contribute and unlock value with massive exposure to complex problems. TCR Engineering has been actively working on cross country projects for end-client Indian Oil Corporate Limited (IOCL) with radiography testing and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT). Several prestigious projects including the Paradip-Somnathpur-Haldia Pipeline, Paradip–Haldia–Durgapur LPG Pipeline, Koyali-Ahmednagar-Solapur Pipeline, as well as several city gas distribution pipeline projects are part of this engagement. TCR has also been approved by IOCL to work in multiple spreads of the prestigious 2,800 km long Kandla-Gorakhpur LPG pipeline which at once constructed, is expected to be World’s Longest LPG Pipeline.

In addition to this, as part of the Prime Minister Urja Ganga Project in Odisha, TCR has been working for infrastructure companies under supervision of Mecon for different spreads of GAIL including the Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline (JHBDPL) which includes the Dhamra-Angul Pipeline (DAPL) in the first part and the Bokaro-Angul Pipeline (BAPL) in the second part. As a Qualified Radiography provider, the team at TCR has also undertaken testing for multiple spreads of the Srikakulam–Angul project, which is a gas pipeline, with a maximum diameter of 24 inches, that starts in Andhra Pradesh and ends in Odisha (India).

When asked about the hiring requirements, Shemi Bhaskaran, Department Head of NDT services at TCR says “We recruit and select individuals who are passionate about their work, have an inherent curiosity, with a strong desire to learn. Work is bound to the customer’s strict project timelines and having outstanding time management skills truly helps,”. He further added, “TCR complies to stringent quality standards as per ISO 17025 and NABL. All NDT team members are recruited based on their experience, their compliance to ASNT CP-189 as well as the ISNT and BARC set qualification guidelines. “

You also get an opportunity to work with latest innovations and diverse technologies in the space of Radiography and Ultrasonic Testing for pipelines using external X-Ray’s, internal crawlers and gamma-ray machines, work on the latest Close Proximity Radiography with a Selenium-75 sources, do projects related to digitization with Computed Radiography using IR plates, convert legacy conventional RT Films into digital images, cataloged and systematically archived on online cloud storage. “Once you come on board, you can be a part of any of the dedicated crews at TCR that undertakes Automated UT, Phased Array, ToFD as well as several advanced NDT techniques, said Shailendra Singh, manager for NDT Services at TCR.