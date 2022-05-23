Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed more than 100 million people forcibly displaced around the world: UN

New Delhi: The Russia-Ukraine conflict has pushed the number of forcibly displaced people around the world above 100 million for the first time ever, the United Nations said today.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said, the number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations, and persecution has now crossed the staggering milestone of 100 million for the first time on record. The UNHCR further said, the war in Ukraine has displaced eight million within the country and more than six million people have fled abroad.

The UNHCR said in a statement, that the alarming figure must shake the world into ending the conflicts forcing record numbers to flee their own homes. The commission also said, the number of forcibly displaced people rose toward 90 million by the end of 2021, spurred by violence in Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.