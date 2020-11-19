Honda unveils all new Repsol Honda editions of Hornet 2.0 & Dio

New Delhi: Transforming Honda’s racing DNA into sheer thrill of street riding, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today unveiled the Repsol Honda limited editions of Hornet 2.0 and India’s first motoscooter Dio.

The machines of the Repsol Honda racing team inspired the graphics and design theme of these limited editions along vibrant orange wheel rims to accentuate the excitement of the racing fans in India.

Speaking about the Honda’s Racing DNA, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “Racing holds a special place in the history of Honda. Since their collaboration, Honda and Repsol have continued the winning streak on race track and the recent 800th MotoGP win is a testimony of Honda’s racing spirit. Celebrating this achievement, we are delighted to unveil the Repsol Honda editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio for racing enthusiasts in India.”

On this special occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The all new Hornet 2.0 and the upgraded BSVI Dio, both have delighted customers in their respective segments. With the launch of Limited Edition Repsol Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio, we are happy to transform Honda’s racing thrill on Indian roads for the MotoGP fans in India. Repsol Honda editions reflect the iconic racing feel of Honda Repsol team’s MotoGP bike RC 213V and guarantee a distinct presence to their riders on the roads.”

Dio BSVI – Keeping Dio’ing it

India’s first motoscooter Dio is powered by Honda’s trusted 110cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP)

Revolutionizing style for the youth, Dio is developed with as many as 20 patent applications. Giving an enhanced convenience & comfort Dio comes with new features like Telescopic Suspension, Engine Start/Stop Switch, Integrated Dual Function Switch, External Fuel Lid, Passing Switch and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Cut-off .

Extending the promise of great aesthetics with brighter visibility, Dio comes with DC LED headlamp

Making every ride on Dio comfortable and convenient, is the Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer and 3-step adjustable rear suspension. New meter design comes with 3-Step Eco Indicator to help achieve the best fuel efficiency and On-Board Diagnostic feature of Malfunction light automatically detects any malfunction in the engine with the help of sensors.

Front Pocket provides a convenient reachable storage option for a hassle free riding experience.

Hornet 2.0 : Fly against the wind

With a powerful Bharat Stage VI compliant higher capacity and advanced 184cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, Hornet 2.0 comes with 6 new patent applications. Ensuring utmost sense of control, Hornet 2.0 is equipped with Dual Petal Disc Brakes with single channel ABS.

An ultimate combination of advanced technology and superior image is the Golden Upside Down (USD) front fork. Engine Stop Switch and Hazard Switch features ensure convenience and safety. Fully Digital Negative Liquid Crystal Meter displays information (Gear Position indicator, Service Due Indicator, Battery Voltmeter and option to customize brightness upto 5 levels.

All-around LED lighting package (LED headlamp with position lamp LED winkers and X-Shaped LED tail lamp) improves reliability along with better visibility.

The Sporty Split Seat & Key on tank placement, amplifies the overall look while adding more convenience to the rider.

