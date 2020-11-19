Awareness session on ‘World Toilet Day’ by Tata Steel Foundation

Joda: With an objective to promote the use of toilets for a healthier life and to commemorate ‘World Toilet Day’, an online awareness session on ‘Importance of using toilet’ was organised by Tata Steel Foundation for the adolescents of Joda, Khondbond, Katamati and Noamundi on Thurday.

More than 40 adolescents under RISHTA project from in and around Joda, Khondbond, Katamati and Noamundi region attended the online session that aimed at increasing awareness regarding the importance of use of toilet as an effective way to prevent diseases like diarrhea, cholera, etc. Through this awareness session, Tata Steel Foundation also aimed making these participants change-agents who will promote hygiene and use of toilets in their community.

During the session, officials of Tata Steel Foundation from Joda and Noamundi informed the participants about the importance of usage of toilet during this pandemic and regarding various negative impact of open defecation on the physical and mental well-being.

It may be noted here that every year, November 19 is celebrated as ‘World Toilet Day’ across the world to spread the importance of using toilet that helps in preventing a number of diseases. This year, the theme is ‘sustainable sanitation and climate change.’

