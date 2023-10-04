Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sells 5 Lac+ units in September’23

Mumbai : Kicking-off the festive season, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has crossed 5 Lac sales mark in September’23 – the highest for FY’2023-24.

Registering a growth of 2% over September’22, HMSI sold a total of 5,26,998 units in the same month this year. While the company sold 4,91,802 units in the domestic market; its exports grew by 19% with 35,196 units in September’23.

Key Highlights of September 2023:

Ø Corporate: HMSI announced its collaboration as an Associate sponsor of India’s one of the oldest and iconic football clubs, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) for Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 for a period of 11 months.

Ø Product: HMSI launched its flagship premium motorcycle, the Gold Wing Tour and announced the commencement of its bookings. Additionally, the company also introduced an exciting range of new offerings including the Activa Limited Edition, SP125 Sports Edition and the Repsol Edition of the Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125. Furthermore, HMSI expanded its product line-up and launched their OBD2-compliant CB300F and CB200X.

Ø Road Safety: Expanding road safety awareness in India, HMSI conducted awareness campaigns in 11 cities across India – Thane (Maharashtra), Berhampur (Odisha), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jamnagar (Gujarat), Ludhiana (Punjab), Pune (Maharashtra), Samastipur (Bihar), Gudivada (Andhra Pradesh), Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Midnapore (West Bengal), Jaipur (Rajasthan) & Davanagere (Karnataka). The company also celebrated 4th anniversary of its Safety Driving Education Centres (SDEC) in Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) and Kozhikode (Kerala).

Ø CSR: Honda India Foundation (HIF) was awarded with the prestigious “BHAMASHAH AWARD’’ by the Government of Rajasthan for remarkable contribution in education sector.

Ø Motorsports: During the inaugural Grand Prix of India, Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez showcased his immense potential by securing the third position in the qualifying round. Meanwhile, his teammate Joan Mir delivered his strongest performance of the season, securing a commendable 5th place in the final race.