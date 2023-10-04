Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara clocks fastest 1 lakh unit sales in Mid-SUV segment*

Chennai: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara rings in its first anniversary with a remarkable milestone of fastest 1 lakh sales in the Mid-SUV segment in less than a year. This achievement is a testament to Grand Vitara’s astounding success through its multi-product offerings. Despite the popularity of all its variants where Grand Vitara has seamlessly catered to a diverse customer base, Intelligent Electric Hybrid and Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT variants truly stand apart for their excellent performance.

Designed for the modern age consumer, the Grand Vitara is a multi-product offering that has revolutionized the SUV space in India. The Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid is available with an e-CVT transmission and delivers best-in-class fuel-efficiency of 27.97 km/l#. It also comes loaded with a host of high-tech features such as colored Head-Up Display, 360-degree parking camera system, ventilated seats, etc.

Speaking on the phenomenal achievement, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “For more than four decades, Maruti Suzuki has been at the forefront of the automotive industry, establishing benchmarks with its revolutionary product portfolio. The debut of the Grand Vitara last year heralded a new era, bestowing a truly magnificent experience upon SUV enthusiasts nationwide. This remarkably versatile SUV exhibits prowess in traversing diverse terrains and satiates an array of consumer inclinations, earning it a favored status among our discerning customers. Grand Vitara accelerated Maruti Suzuki’s growth in SUV segment. Maruti Suzuki today is No. 1 in the SUV segment with a market share of 22%. Within a mere twelve months since its launch, the Grand Vitara has notched an impressive feat, garnering the adoration of over one lakh customers. “

He further added, “The testament to the model’s profound impact on Maruti Suzuki’s standing in the SUV market is the ten awards that it has bagged since the launch and its contribution to nearly 20% of NEXA’s overall sales. We extend heartfelt gratitude for an enthusiastic response from our valuable customers and hold optimistic expectations that this SUV will continue to spread the joy of mobility to countless more. Grand Vitara is leading the premiumization of the Mid-SUV segment, having an impressive 43% high-income audience. What makes it truly unique is our comprehensive technology offerings, ranging from Intelligent Electric Hybrid to ALLGRIP SELECT, addressing the diverse needs of the premium consumers, be it technology enthusiast or adventure seekers.”

Designed to rule every road, the premium SUV Grand Vitara comes with dynamic and aggressive exterior design, sophisticated interiors, a range of technologically advanced segment-leading features and exciting powertrain choices. The Intelligent Electric Hybrid has been leading the way for sustainable mobility for the company. With its unmatched performance, unparalleled style and unique presence, the premium SUV has set new benchmarks for SUV aficionados in the country.

Grand Vitara features NEXA’s signature design language, ‘Crafted Futurism’. A work of art inspired by the future, the design language is exclusively crafted to match the refined tastes of NEXA customers. The premium SUV Grand Vitara boasts of incredible fuel-efficiency powered by its revolutionary Hybrid powertrains. Currently, Grand Vitara comes with 12 variants across Intelligent Electric Hybrid, Progressive Smart Hybrid, Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT and CNG models. Reinforcing the safety quotient, the Grand Vitara comes with a host of active and passive safety features including the recently introduced Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) in its hybrid variant.