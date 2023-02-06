Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India registers 296,363-unit sales in January 2023

Gurugram : Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its sales numbers for January 2023. HMSI’s total sales stood at 296,363 units, including 278,143 domestic sales and 18,220 exports for the month.

Commenting on the sales performance in Jan’23, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Much ahead of the government’s deadline, HMSI recently launched its first OBD2 model, New Activa with Smart Key. Continuing to lead this transition, HMSI will be soon upgrading its other products to meet the latest norms. Further, the budget presented today shed light on the enhanced focus on vehicle scrapping, green mobility and Net-Zero carbon emission goals which outlines the future of mobility in the country, giving a roadmap to boost the Indian auto sector. We are optimistic that such initiatives will usher in growth for the industry.”

Key Highlights of January 2023:

Ø Honda Activa 2023 launch: Creating a new history in the Indian two-wheeler industry, HMSI launched smarter and advanced Activa 2023 with globally acclaimed Honda Smart Key for the first time in India.

Ø Premium Motorcycle Business Network Expansion: Further strengthening its premium business network across the country, HMSI inaugurated its Honda BigWing outlets in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Anna Nagar (Tamil Nadu) and Kolkata (West Bengal).

Ø Road Safety: HMSI marked 7th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Coimbatore, (Tamil Nadu) educating more than 2.6 lacs citizens in 7 years. The company also conducted awareness camps in Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) and Bassi (Rajasthan).

Ø CSR: HMSI conducted industrial visit for young students at its Global Resource Factory in Manesar (Haryana). Under this initiative, the company organised presentations & practical guided tour of the company’s manufacturing facility along with engaging sessions by HMSI’s experts in the areas of Health, Road Safety & Motorsports. Parallelly, Honda India Foundation (the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of all Honda group companies in India) donated 30 water tankers to benefit 30 villages of Uklana (Haryana).

Ø Motorsports: Monster Energy Honda Team rider Pablo Quintanilla grabbed the 4th position in the Dakar Rally 2023. Two other Honda riders Adrien van Beveren and José Ignacio Cornejo also grabbed 5th and 8th position to finish in top 10.