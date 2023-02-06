Delhi’s overall AQI expected to remain in ‘Poor’ category, Stage I of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains enforced

In view of the air quality forecasts made available by IITM/ IMD, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to review the current air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR.

Till yesterday, Delhi’s overall AQI was predicted to spike. Today, Delhi’s average AQI clocked 265 as per the 4PM AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Moreover, the AQI is expected to continue in ‘Poor’ category in the coming days, as per the air quality forecast data shared by IITM/IMD.

Considering this, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), after reviewing the overall air quality scenario and relevant aspects has decided that the ongoing actions implemented under Stage I of GRAP shall continue and invocation of Stage II of GRAP is not required at this stage.

Further, the Sub-Committee is keeping a close watch on the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly on a regular basis.