Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches OBD2 compliant 2023 Shine 125 ‘AMAZING SHINE’

New Delhi – Delighting its customers, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today launched the new OBD2 compliant 2023 Shine 125. The new Shine 125 is attractively priced starting at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Speaking on the launch of new OBD2 compliant 2023 Shine 125, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani – President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Leading the 125cc motorcycle segment, the success of brand Shine is a testimony to the love and trust of our customers. As we launch the 2023 Shine 125, I am confident, it will create a new benchmark in its segment and further strengthen our position.”

Introducing the new OBD2 compliant 2023 Shine125, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Since introduction, brand Shine has always been synonymous to trust and reliability. With Honda’s superior technology, advanced features and the special 10-year warranty package, new Shine offers irresistible value and peace of mind to the customers.”

Next Generation Technology

At the heart of 2023 Shine 125 ticks BSVI OBD2 compliant Honda’s trusted 125cc PGM-FI engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP).

New Shine125 brings future technology to the present- the Sophisticated, Precise & Sensitive Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) is an integration of the following:

Unique Honda ACG Starter: It starts the engine jolt free via the same AC generator used to generate current and charge the battery while riding. This eliminates the need for a conventional starter motor, thus, there are no gear meshing noises.

Two mechanical features lead to engine start without applying much force – the first being efficient utilisation of decompression with slightly opened exhaust valves (at the beginning of compression stroke) followed by the Swing Back feature which rotates the engine in a slightly opposite direction allowing the piston to take a ‘running start’, making it easier to start the engine with a small amount of power.

Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI): The system uses onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture which aids consistent power output, high fuel efficiency & less emissions.

Friction Reduction: The piston cooling jet reduces friction & maintains optimum engine temperature. The offset cylinder and use of rocker roller arm reduce the frictional loss which not only helps in smooth and better power output, but also improves fuel efficiency.

Next Level Comfort & Convenience

New Shine 125 comes with a 5-Speed transmission which gives a smoother and efficient ride. DC headlamp provides constant illumination without fluctuation which makes riding over rough roads & low speeds during night more convenient.

The two-way functioning Engine Start/Stop Switch can be used to start the engine when pressed downwards and acts as an engine kill switch when pressed upward. Integrated Headlamp beam & passing switch provides the convenience of controlling high beam/low beam & passing signal from one single switch.

5-Step Adjustable Rear Suspension can be adjusted as per road conditions for a smoother ride. It also comes with Seal Chain which needs less frequent adjustments and low maintenance. Making every ride on the new Shine 125 comfortable and convenient, is the Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer.

High Ground Clearance of 162mm inspires rider confidence and comfort. Long wheelbase of 1285mm improves overall stability and balance. A 651mm long seat smoothly integrated with the fuel tank provides ample space for comfortable long-distance travel.

External fuel pump fitted outside the fuel tank reduces the maintenance time as it is easily accessible.

Shine 125 comes with high quality tubeless tyres which reduces the chances of immediate deflation in case of a puncture.

Grand Style Statement

The new Shine 125 makes rider feel ‘Amazing’ and sophisticated. Bold Front visor with chrome garnish, Premium Chrome Stroke on Side Covers, Magnificent Graphics and attractive Chrome Muffler Cover enhance the looks. The simple yet sophisticated meter design, smart tail lamp and trendy black alloys add a class of distinctiveness which leaves a lasting impression.

HMSI is offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on 2023 Shine125.