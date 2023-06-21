Number of refugees globally stood at 35.3 million by end of 2022: UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said, the number of refugees globally stood at 35.3 million by the end of 2022, an increase of more than eight million from the year before.

UNHRC said, around 52 percent of all refugees came from just three countries, Syria, Ukraine and Afghanistan.

The UN designated 20th June as World Refugee Day to raise awareness about the situation of refugees worldwide.

According to international law, refugees are people who are forced to flee their home countries to escape persecution or a serious threat to their life or freedom.