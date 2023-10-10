Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition

New Delhi, 10 October 2023: Gearing up for the auspicious festive season, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched new avatars of H’ness CB350 & CB350RS. Christened as Legacy Edition and New Hue Edition respectively, these special versions of the H’ness CB350 and CB350RS have been attractively priced from Rs. 2,16,356 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can now book these motorcycles at their nearest BigWing dealerships and deliveries will commence soon across the country.



Introducing Honda’s latest premium BigWing motorcycles, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are delighted to launch new H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition in India ahead of the auspicious festive season. Ever since their market debut, Honda’s middle-weight 350cc retro motorcycles have pleased the Indian customers with their modern classic charm and spirited performance. We are confident that the launch of these specially curated motorcycles will further amplify their appeal among the buyers.”



Commenting on the launch of H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Truly bringing in the festivities, we are happy to announce the launch of H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition. These new motorcycles will aspire young riders to venture into the ‘CB’ world of refined performance, superior technology and unrivalled reliability. Bookings for these special H’ness CB350 and CB350RS are now open at BigWing dealerships across India and deliveries will begin soon.”



Styling, Colours and Equipment:



The new H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition blends Honda’s iconic styling ethos with a timeless design. On the other hand, CB350RS New Hue Edition is an ideal example of great amalgamation between contemporary style and superior stance. The styling quotient of both these retro motorcycles is further enhanced by an all-LED lighting system (round LED headlamp, LED winkers and LED tail lamp).



HMSI is offering the H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition in a new Pearl Siren Blue colour scheme. It gets new body graphics and Legacy Edition badge on the fuel tank which is inspired from the legendary CB350 of 1970s. The CB350RS New Hue Edition features new Sports Red and Athletic Blue Metalic paint schemes with attractive tank graphics and stripes on both wheels & fenders. It also gets body colour rear grab handles and headlight cover.



The new special editions of H’ness CB350 and CB350RS feature an advanced digital-analogue instrument cluster paired with Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS). Both these retro motorcycles are also equipped with an assist slipper clutch and they get Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system as well that helps in maintaining rear wheel traction on all sorts of terrain.