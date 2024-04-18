Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India inaugurates new CKD Engine Assembly Line at Global Resource Factory, Manesar (Haryana)

Gurugram, 18 April 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), one of the country’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers, proudly announced a significant milestone in its journey. The company has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art engine assembly line at its Global Resource Factory in Manesar, Gurugram (Haryana), with focus on CKD (Completely Knocked Down) exports.

This milestone marks a significant leap forward in HMSI’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and global excellence. The new assembly line boasts a capacity of manufacturing 600 engines per day. It is equipped to produce engines for models ranging from 110cc to 300cc, catering to diverse needs and preferences of customers across the globe.

HMSI’s Global Resource Factory in Manesar holds a special place in the company’s legacy. Established in 2001 with ‘Activa’ being the first mass production model, it was Honda’s first two-wheeler manufacturing facility in the country. Over the years, it has evolved into a vital export hub, contributing significantly to India’s position as a key player in the global automotive landscape. Currently, HMSI exports to 58 markets spanning Europe, Central & Latin America, Middle East, South-East Asia, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and SAARC nations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “We are happy to introduce a new engine assembly line for CKD exports at our Global Resource Factory in Manesar. It is a testament to our relentless pursuit of driving technological advancements in the industry. With this step, HMSI aims to boost its export capabilities, reaching new heights in market expansion and adherence to global quality standards.”