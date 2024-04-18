Godrej L’Affaire’s Sixth Edition Culminates with the Celebration of ‘All Things Goodness’

MUMBAI, India, April 18, 2024 – Godrej L’Affaire, a curated experiential luxury lifestyle platform by Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, concluded its sixth edition with a spectacular showcase of ‘All Things Goodness’. With more than 1,500 people including several prominent personalities attending Godrej L’Affaire 2024, more than 50 brands came together to create memorable experiences.

Presented by HSBC India, the Godrej L’Affaire’s three-pronged mission of crafting hyper-immersive experiences, building a community of lifestyle enthusiasts, and weaving a robust digital safety net for all the participating brands surpassed expectations, offering attendees a truly unforgettable experience.

From the moment guests stepped through the beautiful arch gate, the essence of ‘Goodness of Lifestyle’ enveloped them, symbolising a holistic approach to living. The event was meticulously mapped across eight zones, each representing a facet of L’Affaire – Lifestyle, Awareness, Fashion, Flavour, Artistry, Innovation, Rejuvenation, and Environment — and offered a journey of discovery and delight.

Attendees were treated to a virtual walkthrough of the event beforehand, courtesy of a distinctive microsite, providing insights into the goodness factor and a glimpse of what awaited them. The microsite, which went live 4-5 days before the event, served as a prelude to the immersive experience that awaited guests.

The evening’s highlight was an exclusive fashion show by Malaika Arora, showcasing her flagship brand – The Label Life. Marking a smashing debut for the brand’s collection on the runway, Malaika showcased Spring Summer 2024 collection centred around iconic Picnic, Party, Home, and Office looks. Attendees were also treated to an electric performance by the band – The Bartender, the brainchild of Mikey McCleary – award-winning songwriter, composer, and producer. Featuring Shalmali Kolghade, Medha Sahi, and Kaprila Keishing, their eclectic mix of music sensibilities set the tone for an evening of entertainment and enlightenment.

Thrilled with the success of Godrej L’Affaire 2024, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, said, “The sixth edition of Godrej L’Affaire has been an exceptional journey, showcasing our commitment to crafting personalised, immersive, and authentic experiences for consumers. ‘All Things Goodness’ served as the guiding theme this year underscoring the significance of deliberate good choices and positive contributions to society. We are happy to have created an unforgettable affair that celebrates lifestyle in its truest essence and look forward to the seventh edition next year!”

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Jaswinder Sodhi, Head of Customers Propositions, Digital & Marketing, HSBC India, conveyed, “Having followed the journey of Godrej L’Affaire for quite some time, I was genuinely impressed to witness the vibrant lifestyle community come together and celebrate the essence of goodness. Our collaboration with Godrej L’Affaire perfectly aligns with HSBC India’s commitment to fostering genuine connections and trust with our customers. Through this immersive experience, we treated the attendees to a unique and enriching lifestyle encounter.”

Food enthusiasts were delighted with the unveiling of the 7th edition of the Godrej Food Trends Report (GFTR), exploring the theme of “Provenance,” shedding light on Indian cuisine and its origins, exploring the intrinsic link between ingredients, regional specialties, and traditional practices. With insights from over 190 experts, including chefs, bloggers, and food producers, GFTR 2024 sheds light on the rich tapestry of India’s culinary heritage.

The evening also witnessed the felicitation of the top 25 content creators chosen through the premier influencer hunt Godrej L’Affaire Select. This program scouted a pool of over 10,000 participants spanning 200 cities, towns, and villages across India. Mentored by internet sensation Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, the winners were honoured and welcomed into the exclusive Godrej L’Affaire Select creators’ group.

For the soirée, the other experience partners were MyGlamm, Freedom Tree, Cinthol, Godrej Magic, Goodknight, HIT, Godrej Expert, Godrej Professional, Park Avenue Perfumes, Kama Sutra, Godrej Combine, Godrej Rashinban, Godrej Oil Palm (Samadhan), Godrej aer, The Woman’s Company, Godrej Capital and Godrej Properties.

Godrej Jersey, dubai Energy Drink and Cancro were the Hydration Partners while Gourmet Partners were Godrej Yummiez, Baskin Robbins, Godrej Real Good Chicken, SMOOR, Elior, Thaiji Gold, Bombay Island, Ishaara and Eight. Carlsberg Smooth Soda was the Celebration Partner for Godrej L’Affaire 2024.

Taj The Trees was the Hospitality Partner; Uber India was the Exclusive Mobility Partner and Skrap was the Zero Waste Partner.

The Bartender was the Entertainment Partner for the evening and the Communication Partners were Communicate India, Agency09, MSL, Mondial Communications.

The Outreach Partners were Monk-E, Shilpa Chawla, Urban Eye, Woodpecker Media, 11 Eleven Communications, Sara Khan, Smalltown Dreams Entertainment.

Sparkle Gift Card was the Goodness Partner for the soirée while &media was the Content Partner.

With Woot Luxe being the Event Partner, 94.3 Radio One was the Radio Partner and Bright Outdoor Media Ltd was the OOH Partner for Godrej L’Affaire 2024.

As Godrej L’Affaire’24 concludes, the momentum generated, and the meaningful connections forged testify to its enduring impact. Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies remain committed to nurturing emerging talent, fostering meaningful conversations, and redefining the future of lifestyle, beauty, travel, wellness, fashion, and food.