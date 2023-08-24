Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Brings Excitement in the Maiden Round of BharatGP

New Delhi, 24 August 2023: Establishing a racing connection to embrace the vibrant culture of MotoGP in India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has today announced its nationwide digital MotoGP™ contest #HondaExcitesTheWorld to bring excitement and spark enthusiasm among customers, riders, and fans to come forth and join the lively Honda rider community.

Starting live from 24th August 2023, the announcement of the digital MotoGP contest arrives as India prepares to host its maiden 2023 MotoGP World Cup Championship race named the ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’ at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from 22nd to 24th September ’23.

Beyond the roaring engines and the adrenaline rush of racing, HMSI has introduced this unique contest to excite the world of enthusiasts. Anchored by the essence of uniting Honda customers nationwide, the digital MotoGP™ contest enables them to share their unique stories, showcase creativity, and dive deeper into the Honda brand’s ethos.

The contest series goes further, offering an extraordinary platform for participants to express their passion for motorcycles and the racing world, fostering a deep racing connection.

Commenting on the unique initiative for customers and enthusiasts, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, the Director of Sales & Marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “If Honda does not race, there is no Honda, this was a strong belief of our founder, Mr. Soichiro Honda. For us, motorsport is not just an event, it is an emotion that helps us bring out the best for the world. With the #HondaExcitesTheWorld “MotoGP™ Contest, we are strengthening the racing culture and inspiring riders all over the country to join our Honda rider community. We are excited to see the racing DNA embedded and the creativity of our customers. We look forward to gratifying the winners with exclusive MotoGP™ tickets and Honda branded merchandise. HMSI is targeting not only its existing customers but also sparking enthusiasm that reaches riders all over the country.”

MotoGP™ Contest Criteria

The MotoGP™ Contest will commence on August 24, 2023, at 12:00 PM and will end at 08:00 PM on September 15, 2023. All Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India customers across the country (except Tamil Nadu) can take part.

During the contest period, the contestants are required to adhere to the following steps:

The contestant will have to share one post in the form of a video/photo with their Honda bikes to be eligible for the MotoGP™ Contest.

The MotoGP™ Contestant will have to follow any of the designated social media platforms to enter the MotoGP™ Contest.



The contestant must mention the following hashtags in their responses: (i) #HondaVirtualBikeParade (ii) #ExciteTheWorld (iii) @HondaRacingIndia (iv) @Honda2WheelerIn / @BigWingIndia

Prizes Galore

The nationwide digital MotoGP™ Contest will gratify 500 winning entries with tickets each to witness the electrifying MotoGP™ event. Moreover, up to 1000 winners will receive the pride of owning Honda branded merchandise.