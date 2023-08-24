National Film Awards 2023 to Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon share the Best Actress Award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Mimi’ respectively. Allu Arjun wins the Best Actor Award for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. “Sardar Udham wins the Best Hindi Film, Chhello Show wins the Best Gujarati Film and 777 Charlie wins the Best Kannada Film.

“Best action direction award and the award for the Best Choreography goes to RRR”. It was announced by director Ketan Mehta.

Similarly, Sardar Udham was announced the Best Hindi Film while Chhello Show won the Best Gujarati Film award. And 777 Charlie won the Best Kannada Film.

Shreya Ghoshal wins the Best Female Playback Singer for the song ‘Mayava Chayava’ from the film ‘Iravin Nizhal’. Kaala Bhairava wins the Best Male Playback Singer for the song ‘Komuram Bheemudo’ from the film ‘RRR’.

RRR’ wins the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Pallavi Joshi wins the Best Supporting Actress Award for ‘Kashmir Files’ and Pankaj Tripathi wins the Best Supporting Actor Award for ‘Mimi.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ wins the Best Feature Film Award.

Sidhart Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer film ‘Shershaah’ wins the Special Jury Award.

‘The Kashmir Files’ won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.