Honda doubles its customers in Bihar – adds latest 5 lac customers in just 4 years

Patna : Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today announced that its cumulative two-wheeler sales in Bihar have now crossed the 10 Lac units’ mark.

Honda’s journey in achieving 10 lac loyal two-wheeler customers in Bihar

In 2001, Honda 2Wheelers began operations with its maiden two-wheeler Activa. It took Honda 17 years to delight its first 5-lac customers in Bihar – a key two-wheeler market in India.

Delighting its valued customers with almost 5 times the speed, Honda has now successfully doubled its customers in Bihar by adding the recent 5-Lac customers in just last 4 years. With this, Honda now gives joy of riding to over 10 Lac two-wheeler customers in the state itself.

Thanking customers for this landmark feat, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to receive an overwhelming response from the people of Bihar on our expanded range of product offering. Moreover, with expansion of our network in the state, the sales momentum of Honda 2wheelers has gained its pace in last few years. With the festivals approaching, we are fully prepared to excite and serve our customers across both urban & rural markets. We are thankful for Bihar’s love & trust for brand Honda and will continue to delight them in the times to come.”

Honda celebrates love of customers in Bihar

In its 21st year in India, Honda has earned the trust of its customers in Bihar and introduced advanced global technologies ahead of time, be it Combi-Brake System in 2009 (a decade before the norms), Honda Eco Technology (HET) in 2013 or the enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology and long list of patents in our world-class BS-VI line-up.

Delighting customers is Honda’s dynamic range of scooters which comprises of 4 models viz. Activa 6G, Activa 125, Dio & Grazia 125. Parallely, in the RedWing category Honda’s 2Wheeler range consists of 8 exciting models across 110cc (CD 110 Dream & Livo), 125cc (SP125 & Shine), 160cc (X-Blade & Unicorn) and 180-200cc (Hornet 2.0 & CB200X) segments.