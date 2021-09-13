PHD Car Drive ‘Treasure Hunt’ event organized successfully by PHDCCI

New Delhi: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) successfully organised the PHD Car Drive from the PHD House, Delhi on Sunday, 12th September 2021.

The Car Drive had a higher fun quotient with a Treasure Hunt activity designed to immerse participants in a thrilling, exciting, and challenging environment by having them drive cars to six different locations in South Delhi by scanning QR codes to solve riddles and unlock their destinations.

The event was ‘Gender Neutral,’ with a healthy turnout of PHDCCI members, CEOs, Directors and Entrepreneurs.

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHDCCI, welcomed all participants to the PHD Car Drive and thanked them for their participation. He urged all participants to enjoy the ride, drive safely, and respect their opponents by driving responsibly and adhering to all traffic laws and regulations.

Mr. Arshad Nizam Shawl, Chair, Sports & Youth Affairs Committee, PHDCCI, praised the participants for attending and supporting the Car Drive and encouraged each of them to not only drive safely but also to keep the sporting spirits high by adhering to the technical rules of the game.

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHDCCI, along with Mr. Pradeep Multani, Senior Vice President, PHDCCI; Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, PHDCCI; Mr. Arshad Nizam Shawl, Chair, Sports & Youth Affairs committee, and Mr. Mahesh Goyal, Co-Chair, Sports & Youth Affairs committee, flagged off the Car Drive at 10:15am from the PHD House.

The PHD Car Drive was won by a group of four ladies who completed the Treasure Hunt in just one hour and sixteen minutes.

The Car drive was sponsored and supported by Paramount Cables, Alliance Advertising, Lotus Herbals, and Signature Blankets.