Renault Launches The All-New Kiger Rxt(O) & Kwid My21 As Part Of 10th Anniversary Celebrations In India

Bhubaneswar : Renault India is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its operations in India and as part of the celebrations launched the new RXT (O) variant of Renault KIGER and the KWID MY21 in Bhubaneswar.

The Renault KIGER RXT(O) will be available in 1.0L Energy Engine in both MT and AMT transmissions. The RXT(O) variant will get some of the customer favorite, premium features from the RXZ variant such as the Tri-octa LED Pure Vision Headlamps and 40.64 cm Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels at a more affordable price point. The iconic three-LED front look of the new KIGER RXT(O), coupled with 40.64 cm Diamond cut alloy wheels and striking Radiant Red Dual Tone color will further accentuate the Stunning design of the car. To ensure good air quality inside the cabin, RXT(O) will also feature PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric Filter. Enhancing the overall Smart Cabin experience, the Wireless Smartphone Replication function has been extended to the RXT(O) variant, enabling the passengers to connect their smartphones to the 20.32 cm Display Link Floating Touchscreen.

Renault KWID has been an Attractive, Innovative and Affordable vehicle,a true game-changer and volume driver for Renault India. Staying true to its commitment to keep building on the indomitable success of KWID with breakthrough product innovations, the all new KWID MY21 further strengthens its value proposition in the offering and elevates customer’s trust in the product and brand.

The Renault KWID MY21 Range will be offered in 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains in both manual and AMT options. Renault KWID range complies with all the safety regulations applicable in India, and will now be equipped with dual front Airbags as a standard feature across all the variants.This development comes ahead of the regulation timelines. Accentuating the attractiveness of the car, the new KWID MY21 Climber Edition will also be available in Dual Tone Exterior in White colour with black roof along with the new features like Electric ORVM and Day and Night IRVM. In addition to various active and passive safety features, it also features Front driver side pyrotech & pretensioner, further increasing the safety quotient of the vehicle.

Renault KIGER RXT(O) variant is launched at INR 7.37L (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar) while the new KWID MY 21 range starts at INR 4.06L (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

As part of the celebrations, Renault has announced special offers for the customers in the month of September 2021 offering maximum benefits of upto INR 80,000 on select variants across its product range. These offers can be availed while purchasing new Renault vehicle during this period. In addition to the above, Renault has also rolled out 10 unique Loyalty Rewards to mark the 10 years celebrations, with maximum loyalty benefits upto INR 110,000 which is over and above the regular consumer offers.

Apart from the announced offers in the form of cash offers and loyalty bonus, the company has also announced the Buy Now, Pay in 2022 scheme on the purchase of Renault KWID, TRIBER and KIGER, wherein the buyers can opt for a new Renault vehicle now and start paying EMIs after 6 months.

In a decade of its presence in India, Renault has made significant progress which includes a state of the art manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre, logistics and design centre in India. This strong foundation backed by its unique product strategy and pioneering customer satisfaction initiatives have been instrumental in Renault achieving this milestone, with more than 7,50,000 customers driving Renault cars in India.